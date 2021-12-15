Lawmakers targets of attacks during Yuletide, says DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm that National Assembly members would be targets of kidnappers and bandits during the Yuletide.

The security service also confirmed plots by elements it described as desperate power seekers to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country.

At a news briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, DSS disclosed that intelligence at its disposal showed that National Assembly members were primary targets of kidnappings and assassinations during the Yuletide.

It also warned that students would be targets for recruitment into banditry and other crimes during their vacation

DSS Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya said some desperate power-seekers were using wrong and skewed narratives to mislead citizens and heat up the polity.

He said the unscrupulous elements are exploiting and politicising insecurity in many parts of the country for pecuniary reasons.

Afunanya said: “The Service, therefore, warns that those who are involved in these (plots) should desist from such destabilising acts. It also enjoins politicians to play by the rule and avoid statements or activities capable of inflaming the fires of division and violence, prior to the 2023 elections.

“Opinion molders like the clergy, religious and traditional rulers are also to guard their utterances and avoid inciting pronouncements.

“In a related development, it is common knowledge that criminal elements will heighten their inglorious activities before, during, and after the festive periods.

“Therefore, religious and community leaders, hoteliers and operators of markets, parks, recreational and relaxation centres are to be on the alert and watch strange movements and activities around their facilities.

“As schools vacate and students return home for holidays, there is the likelihood that subversive gangs will target them for recruitment for undesirable intents. These may include, but not limited to financial crimes, armed robbery, civil disobedience and violent protests, substance abuse, banditry, and kidnapping.

He added: “Aside from students, members of National Assembly/ Houses of Assembly and other public/private sector workers on vacation may be predisposed to threats of various degrees.

“This also applies to Nigerians who may travel from within and outside the country to join their loved ones for the celebrations.

“These individuals are susceptible to kidnapping, hijack, assassinations, armed robbery, and political manipulations. They are advised to be security conscious in order not to fall victims of these attacks and destructive political maneuvers.”

Afunanya accused the legal team of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of misleading the public with fake news on how their client is being treated in custody.

He said contrary to the rumour being peddled, Kanu is not being starved or ill-treated in any way.

Afunanya added: “We deny all the inciting allegations by IPOB and states that Nnamdi Kanu is not, in any way, maltreated in custody. Accusations of maltreatment negate the service standard operating procedure on the implementation of rights of a suspect.”