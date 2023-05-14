Lawless Nigerian Prison Officials Brutalise Couple Who Complained About Poor Feeding, Incarceration Without Trial, Transfer Man To Deadly, Notorious Cell

Some overzealous officials at the Okere Prison Facility in Delta State have descended on a Nigerian man, Isaiah Junior Edafe, and his wife, Trust, who are currently languishing in Warri prison, Delta State for exposing the terrible conditions they endured in the facility.

SaharaReporters earlier reported how Junior Isaiah, who had been in the Okere Custodial Centre for the past seven months, decried their non-trial and the poor feeding meted to them.

In a video of a food that appears as rice shared to the inmates, which SaharaReporters obtained on Saturday, it was observed the food was pale, colourless and had no oil.

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters was told that when the officials read the report that was published, they descended on Junior Isaiah and thereafter transferred him to a deadly criminal cell after seizing his phone.

“The people who are in charge of the Okere prison read the news about Junior Isaiah this afternoon and some heavy security personnel tortured Junior Isaiah so badly and he was transferred to a deadly notorious criminal cell. His phone has also been seized,” a source revealed.

SaharaReporters had in April 6, 2023 reported that Nigerian couple with two kids languished in prison for six months after “efforts to help family with infertility problems failed.”

SaharaReporters had reported that Trust; Edafe’s wife before their arrest and subsequent incarceration was working as a caregiver for one woman, Ejiko.

The duo had also been separated from their two little kids since they were arrested in September 2022.

It was reported that the couple’s trouble started when Ejiko reportedly approached Trust to help look for witch doctors as two of her children were suffering from infertility.

Despite paying millions of Naira to the traditional medicine practitioners, SaharaReporters learnt that Ejiko’s children were still unable to give birth.

This reportedly angered the elderly woman who asked the police to arrest and charge Trust, alongside her husband.

“Trust was working as a caregiver for this elderly woman. She told Trust one day that she wasn’t happy because two of her children abroad couldn’t find the fruit of the womb. So, she begged Trust to help her look for traditionalists who could be of help because it was spiritual problem.

“Trust told her she knew someone who does spiritual works with prayers and connected them to the elderly woman and her children. Transactions were made for these purposes and initially it was through Trust’s account to disburse to the spiritual homes for the spiritual and traditional items.

“Subsequently the wife made use of the husband’s account to receive some funds from the elderly woman but the husband was not in town as at then and had never met this elderly woman nor spoken with her about any transactions.

“All were transferred to the spiritual home and traditionalists as they ordered through the wife. Now the woman did not get results as expected because the two children are still without babies and made arrest demanding money back. Moreover, the woman has made other transactions through transfer to one Prophetess Mercy without Trust’s consent.

“Now the elderly woman wants her money back and held this couple in police custody then into jail, awaiting trial. The case has been in court from one adjournment to the other. Making it over 6 months now. This couple have little kids who they left back home and their home and property were vandalized. They also killed all their security dogs.

“The little kids went to court to see their parents and couldn’t identify their parents due to the jail conditions and horrible life inside the prison which changed their appearances because of several illnesses. We want them home, these couple are not running or jumping court sittings. Their home is here in Warri where the case is being handled.

“Let me add this to it, the man’s car of N16m and papers of land worth N40m belonging to this man are all with Mrs Ejiko, yet she doesn’t want them out of the prison because of her connection.”