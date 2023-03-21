Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Lawal unseats Matawalle in Zamfara

Dauda Lawal unseats Matawalle in Zamfara

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has lost his seat to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Lawn Dare as the governor-elect with a total of 377,726 votes.

He defeated Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress who polled 311,976.

Lawal was declared as the winner in Gusau, the state capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Kassimu Shehu, said, “I Prof. Kassimu Shehu of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, certify that I am INEC Returning Officer for Zamfara State.

“That Dr. Lawal Dauda of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is declared winner and returned elected.”

