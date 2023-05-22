Lauren Sanchez shows off engagement ring on Jeff Bezos’ $500M yacht

Lauren Sánchez showed off her stunning engagement ring from Jeff Bezos while lounging on the Amazon Founder’s $500 million yacht over the weekend.

Bezos, 59, kept it casual in a black shirt and blue jeans while Sánchez showed off her enviable abs in a cropped white tank top and a low-rise, beige skirt.

However, the main focus of her casual ensemble was the diamond sparkler on that finger.

Assuming Jeff Bezos would shell out for a top-quality stone, Ajay Anand from Rare Carat estimates the “absolute monster” ring to clock in at 20 carats and cost roughly $2.5 million.

The stone seems to be a slight upgrade from the 7-to 10-carat yellow, heart-shaped diamond Bezos gifted Sánchez back in 2019.

Over the weekend, the newly engaged couple was all smiles while on board the lavish boat, where they have been staying while in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival.

The pair made an appearance at the film festival on Saturday for the premiere of “Killers of the Flower Moon” — yet it appears Sánchez decided to ditch her new bling for the big event.

Despite keeping their engagement on the down low, the pair have been hitting the star-studded party circuit to celebrate.

Bezos had on Monday popped the question after five years of dating.

While it’s unclear exactly when the billionaire got down on one knee, the couple has been spending a lot of time at sea ever since Bezos’ boat was completed in March.

The CEO named the ship, which features a sculpture made in the likeness of his now-fiancée, “Koru” — which symbolizes new beginnings.

The sculpture is on the nose of the superyacht, showing a woman wearing a necklace featuring the symbol for Koru, which is Māori for loop or coil.

Despite already shelling out half a billion dollars, “Koru” will also cost Bezos about $25 million a year just to run.

Prior to his relationship with Sánchez, Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott, whom he divorced in April 2019 after 25 years of marriage.The former couple shares four children.

Similarly, Sánchez settled her divorce from Patrick Whitesell in October 2019. They were married for 13 years.