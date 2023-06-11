Lauren Harries’ family issues mystery illness health update

Lauren Harries’ family have confirmed that the Big Brother star has woken up after being put into an induced coma.

The reality TV personality had to undergo brain surgery in April after becoming unwell due to a mystery illness.

The 45-year-old then suffered another health setback last week when she was put into an induced coma earlier this week following a seizure.

Her family have been providing updates on Lauren’s condition and had asked for “support and wishes”.

Taking to Twitter, they posted an update for the first time since she was put into the coma.

Lauren could be seen drawing a picture in a hospital bed as the caption read: “Lauren was woken after her induced coma, she still has painful seizures which cause her whole body to shake uncontrollably.

“She is unable to walk and her feet are in pain. The only thing keeping her going at the moment is you, her fans and her painting.

“Doctors are still unable to diagnose what’s causing any of this, they are testing different medications to help. Thank you all for keeping her in your thoughts. She loves you all.”

Lauren was flooded with support from her followers as one person wrote: “Lauren! Keep going you can do this…. One day this fight will be a distant memory and you’ll understand the pride we have in you xx take each day as it comes.”

“I’ve watched Lauren’s journey from her childhood. She’s a very special unique person,” added another.

“We need more people like her in this world. Tell her to keep being her own true self. Wishing her a steady recovery and love to her loved ones.

Someone else commented: “Lauren please get strength from our messages – I’ve followed your journey from the start and you’ve always been such a force of nature and overcome so many hurdles of which this is the latest you will jump over.”

On Monday, her family shared: “Last night Lauren had a seizure and doctors have had to put her into an induced coma to get it under control.

“Lauren needs all your support and wishes, she loves you all.”

The worrying update came just days after Lauren posted on social media following her emergency brain surgery.

Lauren’s mum Katy, who has been keeping fans updated, said medical staff had been stumped by Lauren’s illness.

Lauren found fame as a child antiques expert called James, who appeared on the Antiques Roadshow and Wogan, before undergoing gender reassignment surgery in 2001.

After a gap from the spotlight she re-emerged as Lauren to star on Channel 5 series Trust Me – I’m A Beauty Therapist and then, in 2013, starred on Celebrity Big Brother on the same channel.