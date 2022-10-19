Lauren Bushnell gives birth to second baby with Chris Lane

“Bachelor” baby!

Lauren Bushnell gave birth to her and husband Chris Lane’s second child on Oct. 16, she revealed on Instagram.

The now-mother of two shared an emotional video of her oldest son meeting his younger brother after she gave birth, captioning it, “10.16.22 🤍.”

Lane also announced the happy news on his own social media with a photo of their son Dutton with the newest addition to their family.

“Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!” he wrote.

Bushnell, 32, told her Instagram followers in June that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 after welcoming son Dutton, now 1, in June 2021.

“Party of 4, coming October 2022,” the former reality star captioned her baby bump debut at the time. “I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!”

Bushnell and Lane’s toddler rocked a “Brother” sweater in the social media slideshow.

The then-expectant star, for her part, showed her bare stomach in a cropped white tank and jeans.

Bushnell’s fellow “Bachelor” alums celebrated her expanding family in the comments section.

“Sweetest news!! Excited for you guys,” Lauren Burnham wrote, while Bekah Martinez added, “Ahhhh!!! A 16 month age gap is the BEST!!! 😍.”

In his own post, the country singer, 37, joked, “I guess it’s no secret to what’s been goin on in the Lane household 🤠 Dutty is gonna be a brother!”

The couple, who wed in October 2019, have been vocal over the years about their plans to give Dutton a brother or sister.

“I hope that we’re blessed with another baby,” Bushnell told Us Weekly in October 2021. “Although Chris and I joke all the time when Dutton is being a handful, ‘You better straighten out or you’re not going to get a sibling.’”

The former ABC personality, who was previously engaged to “Bachelor” Ben Higgins, added, “I’m not sure how many in terms of, like, two or three.”

While awaiting their second child, Bushnell was hospitalized for marginal cord insertion, telling her Instagram followers that this condition is characterized by the “umbilical cord attach[ing] to the edge of the placenta versus the middle.”

“I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me … but I’m trying to stay optimistic,” the former flight attendant, who felt “way sicker” than she did during her last pregnancy, wrote via Instagram Stories in June.

“It can sometimes cause the baby to not get all the nutrients it needs, so it just needs extra monitoring,” she said at the time.