



Laura Woods has revealed that she will not be presenting Tyson Fury’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk this weekend as she has sustained a horrific injury. The TV host recently sustained a horror cut to her face from a shard of glass.

Woods has become one of the most recognised presenters on TV coverage of football and boxing over the past few years, so much so that eyebrows were raised when she was absent from TNT Sports’ coverage of Fury’s weigh-in against Usyk on Friday night. The presenter has since revealed that she will not feature in any coverage of the boxing clash in Saudi Arabia as she has been forced to rest after sustaining a serious facial injury caused by a glass lampshade smashing. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Woods wrote to her 756,000 followers: “Just wanted to explain my absence from the telly for a little while, to be totally transparent and avoid any speculation. I had an accident last weekend at a holiday cottage. I swung a pillow and hit a large, glass lampshade hanging from the ceiling above me, which shattered and cut my face and arms, but luckily missed my eye. *GRAPHIC PICTURE WARNING*

“I wanted to say a couple of thank yous, firstly to Adam, for being my hero that day, acting so quickly and not leaving my side since and to his family for taking care of me in a time when I was petrified. To my agents Alex Maguire and Matthew Odonohue at CAA who searched for the best help immediately. “To Dr Yannis Alexandrides and his wonderful medical assistant Zuzanna at 111 who opened their emergency surgery and came in on their days off, they were so gentle and have already worked magic that I didn’t think was possible to reduce the damage.

“I’ve added in the photos from then to now to show that even though it may look rough, it’s such a wonderful improvement already and I’m so grateful. It was a hell of a shock and I’ve been a bit sad, but I’m feeling very lucky it wasn’t worse. So a big thanks to my eyebrow too, for taking the brunt of it.” Messages of support poured in for Woods in the comments section of her post, with many hoping that she will make a full recovery in time for the boxing matches over the summer as well as the Euros.





