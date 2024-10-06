



Tyson Fury swore on live television before urging offended viewers to “change the channel” in an epic rant aimed at Oleksandr Usyk. TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods offered an apology after the former heavyweight world champion dubbed his upcoming rival a ‘motherf*****’. Fury is preparing for his highly-anticipated rematch with Ukrainian Usyk. He was beaten for the first time in his professional career in May, losing by split decision. The 36-year-old was in Liverpool watching his cousin Walter Fury defeat Dale Arrowsmith on the undercard to the WBA featherweight title bout between Nick Ball and Ronny Rios. Having cast his eye over that fight, Fury joined TNT’s pundits for an interview and spoke about the rematch with Usyk, which is scheduled for December 21. Woods asked if being older and wiser made Fury alter his boxing style. The Gypsy King responded: “I’ve always been a bad man my whole life and I’m still one today at nearly 40 years old. Few years off 40, but still, I like to say that, it sounds more.

“However, I’m going to go in there with destroy mode. Last time I went to box him and I was being cautious. I was boxing the head right off him, let’s talk facts. “Anyone can get caught as we’ve seen in a lot of these heavyweight fights. But this time I’m not going for a points decision. I’m going to knock a motherf***** out. I’m not even sure if you can say that on TNT.” Boxing pundit Steve Bunce interjected, quipping: “I think you’ve said it!” Woods admitted that it was beyond the watershed but still offered an apology to anyone offended by Fury’s comments. She said: “It might be past the watershed, but I probably do have to apologise for a couple of people watching if you’re offended by that. It is Tyson Fury though, so you might get a bit of that anyway.”

Fury offered an apology of sorts, but subsequently told anyone who did not like his comments to change the channel. He joked: “I’ll apologise for my behaviour. If you don’t like it, change the channel!” Meanwhile, Fury insists he will be in better shape when he meets Usyk in the ring in Saudi Arabia. “I’m ready to rock and roll,” he insisted. “Listen, I don’t need a 12-week camp. I’ve been boxing all my life. I’m ready to go tonight, tomorrow, next weekend, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday. It doesn’t really matter.”





