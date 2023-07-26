Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas has expressed pride in her daughter as she becomes the landlady of a mini estate on her 1st birthday.

The proud mama shared a video on her Instagram page to show off the mini estate that carries her daughter’s name, ‘Gemma’s Court’ .

Say hello to the latest Land lady to a MINI ESTATE

BIGGEST GEM 💎 @gemma_olayinka now owns a Court to her name…. CONGRATULATIONS My baby @gemma_olayinka Thank you Daddy @olayinka_peter and mummy Love you…

Congratulations have been in order from Yetunde Barnabas’ friends, fans and colleagues.

Hours ago Kemi Filani reported that Yetunde Barnabas gave her all to celebrate her daughter, Gemma Olayinka who clocked on today, the 26th of July.

The Yoruba actress promised to be a perfect mother for her daughter, leading her in the right path, the way of the Lord.

She wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday to my Womb

Opener, my precious and rare Gem💎 my mini Me and the one after my heart, my Fave Human

@gemma_olayinka 💎My heart in human Form. Beautiful God’s Creation….

GOD loves us too much that is why you were given to us. I am blessed to have you as my Baby, You are our blessing♥️

😁 I remembered when you came out the first word I said to you was my baby my baby 😩🥹 Such and emotional moment for me and ur dad…. God is too Great ooo

I may not be a perfect

Human but I promise to be a perfect Mother for ur sake, By Leading you in right path and in the way of the LORD….

May your life be filled with the wonders and glory of his abiding love. Keep blooming with GOD’S GRACE…

You will continue to grow in Wisdom knowledge and understanding in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN… “