NEWS
Late TB Joshua already acquired land to build a university before he died
The late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Joshua had acquired several hectares of land to build a university before he died.
The massive land is said to be located in his hometown, Arigidi in Akoko North West local government area of Ondo State.
Though, construction timeline is still yet to be determined, it was learnt that the Prophet was in the process of seeking approval from the National University Commission (NUC).
The wish of the TB Joshua was for the university to be one of the biggest private universities in Nigeria.
NEWS
2023 presidency: We won’t oppose Christian president – Islamic group
The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, on Monday assured that it would not oppose a Christian president in Nigeria.
MURIC, an Islamic human rights organisation, made the remark while clarifying its call for the Southwest to produce a Muslim presidential candidate in 2023.
The Islamic group had said 2023 was the right time for the Southwest to produce a Muslim presidential candidate.
The group said its demand is hinged on the condition that political parties zone the presidency to the South West.
A statement signed by the body’s Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola , said it would not oppose a Christian presidential candidate if the position is zoned to any other zone.
Stressing that its remark was misunderstood, MURIC explained that it would not undermine a Christian president if he respects the rights of Muslims across the country.
The statement reads: “Some stakeholders have misunderstood our statement concerning our demand for a Yoruba Muslim president come 2023. They wrongly assume that we do not want a Christian president at all. That is not correct. We have therefore seen the need for us to clarify our statement.
“Our true position is this. We want a Yoruba Muslim to be the next president if the presidency is zoned to the region by political parties. So there is a provision, and the keywords ‘if’. MURIC is not a fanatical group. We do not have a problem with a Christian president. This is a democracy and Nigeria is a multi-religious nation. So we are not opposed to a Christian emerging as president at any time so long as he respects the rights of Muslims.”
MURIC, however, lamented that Christians dominate the leadership sphere in the Southwest.
The body lamented that Christians dominate the civil service and education sector while Muslims enjoy the majority among artisans in the Southwest.
“Our grouse is with the system in the South West. It is an open secret that Christians dominate the education sector in the South West.
“That is why the civil service is fully in the hands of the Christians while the Muslims are an overwhelming majority among the artisans and traders in Yorubaland,” the statement added.
NEWS
Fr. Mbaka defies Bishop Onaga’s order, cries out over DSS invitation
Fiery Enugu Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka resumed his Adoration Ministry yesterday, Sunday, after serving a 30-day ban.
But despite a directive from the head of his Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga, the priest still delved into political matters.
This is coming amid reports that officials of the Department of State Services, DSS, were at the Adoration Ministry to invite the Clergyman to Abuja.
Mbaka made the claim while addressing his followers at the Adoration Ground in Enugu on Sunday.
It could be recalled that as part of conditions for him to re-open the Adoration, the Ministry was changed to a Chaplaincy, with a caution that he should stay away from politics.
Mbaka, however, mounted the pulpit and again lambasted the present government.
“Who is beaten and told not to cry”, he thundered in vernacular.
“The body and blood of Jesus is the solution to what you are passing through, it is the supernatural solution to what Nigeria is passing through; in a time like this when the youths are passing through the corridors of unemployment, when the youths are crying, when there is banditry, when a lot of terrorist activities are going on, we need the power of the Holy Ghost for holistic solution.
“What are we talking about? In a time like this when the whole country men cannot find a solution in the government, people will find a solution in the body and blood of Jesus Christ.
“Did they tell me to shut up and start saying that the country is good? The country is not good. God will fight for this country. The country is not well. Woe betide a prophet of God who will be silent in time of evil, that person is not a prophet, no matter the threat, no matter the attack, a prophet is a prophet at all times,” he declared.
Apparently condemning the role of his Bishop, he said a retired Bishop Eneja of the Diocese “will not be happy wherever he is hearing that Fr. Mbaka is dumb in a time like this.
“What will be, will be, it is a matter of time. Adoration Ministry is a prophetic ministry.
“Was it not on Wednesday that I came back to my house after 30 days? I came back on Wednesday, I celebrated mass with some of the leaders of the ministry. By Thursday morning, I got a call from where I was that DSS people from Abuja came to the gate, and they came with a letter of invitation to Abuja, over what? Listen.
“What I cannot understand is that the mother Church in Nigeria should be cowed down to a level of Lilliputian, all these are attempts to dumbfound the priest of God, all the priests could be dumbfounded but no prophet could be dumbfounded. It is our duty to protect the sheep in this time when there is killing everywhere, bloodshed everywhere, hunger everywhere.
“Anybody by any means who will stop people from worshipping here will regret it. We must discern when God is working and when the devil is working. Let those who are inviting me to Abuja and elsewhere…they don’t understand history, this is the same Fr. Mbaka that spoke against Abacha and co, this is the same Fr. Mbaka under Eneja, who went to Minna and spoke to Babangida face to face about what was wrong with his government. This is the same Fr. Mbaka under Bishop Gbuji, who went to Obasanjo in Aso Rock, face to face and spoke to him. I perform under the anointing of the Holy Spirit, I don’t do anything to get money but save souls. Under Bishop Gbuji I ministered to the late Yar’Adua.
“If they are attacking me here and there, even from those who should save me, no wahala, I heard the security man did not receive the letter, he could have received it, he told them that Fr. is coming on Sunday to celebrate mass, that they can come to give him the letter. If they know that the anointing flowing from this ground is too hot for them, let them change.
“If you are the one sent to cow Fr. Mbaka down, it is a stupid assignment because you cannot achieve it. Those who are dreaming that Fr. Mbaka will soon be quiet, you are wasting your time…”
NEWS
‘He died while praying’, TB Joshua’s wife recounts his last moment
Wife of popular televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua also known as TB Joshua, Evelyn, has recounted her husband’s last moment.
Evelyn disclosed that TB Joshua spent his last moments prayerfully and was concerned about India, following the cases of COVID-19.
She disclosed that the popular prophet was found dead in his office after conducting a service in the church.
A source close to TB Joshua disclosed to DAILY POST that Evelyn recounted this during a meeting with some foreign visitors.
Evelyn was quoted as saying: “He ended the race prayerfully. She revealed that he spent about three hours in prayers before the last service on the mountain and was looking very healthy. She said he never showed any sign of illness or worry and that his main concern was about the prayer line they offered to Indians against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only God can lessen our heartache – TB Joshua’s wife speaks
“Afterward, he came up to shower and she left him to have some time to prepare for service as worship had started. Few Minutes later, he stepped out for ministrations. While MInistering. He spoke about a time to come and time to leave.
“According to her, his statements were spiritual and suddenly, he left the stage and went to his inner chambers. She waited a few minutes and thereafter decided to check on him. And she met him sitting on the chair like someone reflecting but unconscious. She quickly beckoned on his disciples who came and tried to revive him to no avail. Of a truth, he went home to be with the Lord and left us with a message, watch and pray.”
