Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of late Nigerian singer, IleriOluwa Aloba, more commonly called MohBad has told the Coroner Inquest sitting in Lagos State that MohBad died long before he was declared dead at the hospital.

Mohbad’s widow testified that he died in his room on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in the afternoon.

She said before his death, he had showered and wasn’t feeling okay, so he asked that they switch on the air conditioner in his room, but the AC wasn’t working, so they rushed him to the son’s room.

According to PUNCH, Omowunmi stated that she was in the kitchen while this was happening, adding that when she came out, she saw the nurse injecting him, and she heard MohBad telling the nurse to remove the syringe.

She further told the coroner that it was at that point that they had to rush him to the hospital.

According to her, he was in the back seat of the car when the driver said his hands were already cold.

“Immediately I called a bike (motorcycle), OG, his friend, and MohBad entered the bike, then I took another bike and went straight to the hospital.

She said, “MohBad wanted to fly his son to Canada, that was why he got a visa because he didn’t want his son Liam to clock one in Nigeria.”

MohBad’s wife said he had always wanted his child to be given birth in Canada, but because they were not financially buoyant, he begged her to allow him to fly the child, to which she agreed.