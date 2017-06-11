Late Senator Adeleke younger brother emerges unopposed as APC candidate

The younger brother of late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, Ademola Adeleke has emerged as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress to contest in the Osun West Senatorial District By-Election.

His emergence is coming a day before the scheduled day for screening of 5 candidates who earlier picked up the nomination forms.

It was gathered that three out of the aspirants stepped down on Saturday, leaving Ademola and Senator Mudashiru Husein to contest at the primary election billed to hold on June 12th.

But prior to the election, orders from the National Secretariat of the party disqualified Husein, who is a current Commissioner in the State.

It was learnt that he ought to have resigned from his present position for over a month before picking up the form.

After Senator Husein’s disqualification, Ademola remains the last man standing, making him to emerge unopposed.