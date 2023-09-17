Sunday, September 17, 2023
Late Odukoya’s son succeeds him as Fountain of Life Senior Pastor

Jimmy Odukoya, the son of Bimbo and Taiwo Odukoya, has been named the Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church.

The announcement was made during the church’s service at its headquarters Lagos on Sunday.

Addressing the congregation, Rotimi Okpaise, a pastor, said the late Taiwo Odukoya confided in the Board of Trustees members about the succession plan before his demise.

Okpaise said the BoT unanimously elected Jimmy as the Senior Pastor and chairperson of the board.

Jimmy, who was part of the pastoral team of the church after the announcement said:

“All glory and all adoration to God,” he said.

He told the congregation that his late father told him he would be his successor.

“Thank you church. I thank God for the grace and strength to chart this new journey. I want to thank the board of Trustees for honouring the wishes of my late father,” he said.

He thanked the church leadership for holding the church together during the transition of his father and also expressed gratitude to the other pastors for being a source of blessing.

Jimmy Odukoya is a Nigerian actor who played the role of Oba Ade in the 2022 movie “The Woman King”.

He is the first child of late pastors Bimbo Odukoya and Taiwo Odukoya.

