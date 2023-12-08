Late Alaafin of Oyo’s son Adebayo Adeyemi is dead

Prince Abdulfatai Adebayo Adeyemi, one of the sons of the immediate past Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Atanda Olayiwola Adeyemi, is dead.

Adeyemi died in the early hours of Friday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan after battling diabetes.

The deceased was the House of Representatives candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections.

The election was won by his younger brother, Prince Akeem Adeyemi, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A family member, who asked not to be named, confirmed the death of the prince on Friday.

The source said, ” Yes. I have confirmed it. He is dead. People are there now. They are preparing the grave now”.

The immediate past Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Atanda Olayiwola Adeyemi, died in April 2022.