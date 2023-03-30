LASU bans students, staff ,traders from buying and selling bread not produced by school

26 total views

The Lagos State University has banned its students, staff, and traders from buying and selling other brands of bread on campus.

This follows the opening of the school’s bakery on Tuesday by the Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello

Bello during the opening of the bakery ordered that LASU Bread should henceforth, be the only bread that will be sold on the University Main Campus, Ojo, Lagos .

She stated that the product is as rich and as tasty as any other bread produced in the country.

She thanked the production and sales staff and encouraged them to offer the best service to consumers.

The Lagos State University Bakery is under the LASU Ventures and produces three sizes of bread: the family size, the large size and the small (students) size.