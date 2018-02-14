LASG serves 21-day eviction notice to mechanics in Oregun/Opebi

The Lagos State Government has through the State Task Force served a 21-day eviction notice to owners of mechanic workshops illegally sited under Oregun/Opebi link bridge, saying this done to pave way for the commencement of rehabilitation works of roads under the bridge.

Chairman of the Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed this in a release made available to newsmen by the Agency’s spokesperson, Mr Adebayo Tafiq, saying that the eviction notice served on the owners of illegal mechanic workshops would expire on Sunday, 4th of March, 2018.

Egbeyemi said the government took the step because activities of the affected mechanics had seriously constituted an environmental nuisance as used oil and contaminated diesel including wastewater from car-wash were freely found on the roads.

The Task Force boss lamented that the canal under the Oregun/Opebi Link Bridge was now filled with mechanic scraps, used tyres and refuse generated by residents around the area, saying that the situation might eventually lead to flooding whenever it rained.

He, however, reiterated that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode increased the numbers of mechanic villages across the state from 20 to 42 in order to create more jobs for artisans and other young people who would be willing to acquire skills as automobile mechanics.

According to him, these 42 mechanic villages are spread across the state to accommodate more mechanics and other complimentary artisans such as vulganisers, rewires and panel-beaters.

While also lamenting that miscreants and hoodlums terrorising innocent members of the public around Oregun, Opebi and Allen Avenue had now turned these illegal mechanics workshops under the bridge to criminal hideouts, Egbeyemi warned all mechanics operating on all road setbacks and walk-ways across the state to immediately vacate and move to any nearby mechanic village closer to them as anyone caught violating any section of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Law would be seriously death with.