LASG monitors schools’ compliance with child protection order

The Lagos State Government has commenced monitoring schools in the state for the implementation of the Executive Order on Safeguarding and Child Protection.

The monitoring is being undertaken by the joint task force on the implementation of the Executive Order.

A statement on Monday quoted the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, as saying that the monitoring exercise, which began on October 31 at the Lagos City College, Sabo-Yaba, had so far engaged over 200 schools in Education Districts IV and V, while over 90 schools had been visited to ascertain and measure compliance by the districts.

Also speaking, a representative of the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mr Kamaldeen Akodu, stressed the need for schools to put precautionary measures in place to ensure a safe learning environment.

Similarly, a representative of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mr Jubril Yakub, informed school administrators of the essence of the exercise, highlighting the fact that it is not punitive but rather corrective. He further explained the reporting procedures to be adopted in schools.