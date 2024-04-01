LASG, FAAN sign MoU on 28km road project

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Public-Private Partnerships and the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria to build a 28km toll road.

The new road will stretch from Shasha Road to the Airport toll gate on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The partnership was revealed in a statement posted on the Lagos State Government’s official Facebook page, recently.

It read in part, “In a significant step towards enhancing infrastructure development, the Lagos State Government, through the Office of Public-Private Partnerships and the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, has established a partnership with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria by signing a Memorandum of Understanding for a 28 km road project.

The Special Adviser, Legal, to the Governor, Office of Public-Private Partnerships, Bukola Odoe, who led the government delegation, stated that the collaboration aimed to kick start the construction of a 28km toll road extending from Shasha Road to the Airport toll situated along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

According to Odoe, under the pivotal agreement formalised at the FAAN Annex Office, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, both the Federal and State Governments are to work closely through a public-private partnership framework to facilitate the commencement of comprehensive exploratory works.

The endeavour, she said, aligned with the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sonwo-Olu administration’s THEMES Plus agenda, specifically targeting the alleviation of traffic congestion along the crucial corridor.

Odoe emphasised that on completion, the project would significantly reduce traffic challenges, thereby, offering considerable relief to residents and commuters in the area.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Olubunmi Kuku, appreciated the collaboration between the two levels of government in ensuring that the people of Lagos State enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He added that it would not only serve the people of the area but all Lagosians at large.