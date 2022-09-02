SPORTS
LaLiga: Xavi reacts to Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea, says he feels bad
Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has said he feels bad about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving for Chelsea on transfer deadline day.
Aubameyang joins the Blue in a transfer worth £10 million with Marcos Alonso moving in the opposite direction.
During his short stint at the Nou Camp, the 33-year-old netted 13 times in 23 matches.
“I feel bad because he helped us a lot,” said Xavi during his pre-match press conference on Friday.
“He is an example on and off the pitch, he made a big difference, just look at his numbers. As a person, he is a jewel, always training with a smile on his face. It’s a shame because these kinds of players you want to have in your squad but it was a good opportunity for him and for the club as well.
“We needed to put the pieces of the puzzle together, we are all happy but I feel bad as a coach to lose a player like Aubameyang. He was an example for the entire club and all the players.”
Aubameyang was expected to lead Barcelona’s attack this season, but Xavi brought in Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.
SPORTS
Chelsea, ManCity on UEFA’s FFP watchlist as transfer window ends
Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester City and West Ham have avoided sanctions under UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules because of “exceptional COVID deductions and consideration of historical financial results”
However, UEFA has warned the clubs that those exemptions do not apply this season.
The European football governing body also noted the clubs will be “monitored closely in the upcoming period”.
UEFA have concluded settlement agreements with eight clubs who agreed to a total of £149M (€172M) in financial contributions
The governing body found that AC Milan, AS Monaco, AS Roma, Beşiktaş JK, Internazionale Milano, Juventus, Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain did not comply with the break-even requirement.
UEFA’s analysis covered the financial years 2018 to 2022, however, clubs were subject to emergency Covid measures during 2020 and 2021, when fans were largely banned from stadiums and TV deals were adjusted. As a result, clubs were given dispensations during these years.
SPORTS
Jamie Carragher replies to Steven Gerrard criticism
Jamie Carragher has pointed to two key issues that Steven Gerrard must navigate as he attempts to cling onto his position at Aston Villa.
The Liverpool icon has come under severe pressure in the Midlands with his side having lost four out of their opening five games of the new season. That has called for some to argue that Gerrard should be relieved of his duties at Villa Park.
It remains to be seen if the former midfielder is able to reverse the fortunes of his side over the coming weeks but ex-teammate Carragher has already leapt to his defence recently. He has now doubled down on that stance by claiming that Philippe Coutinho ’s uninspiring form since his permanent move to the club – as well as the tricky situation revolving around Tyrone Mings – has made Gerrard’s position appear more in doubt than it should
Writing in a column in The Telegraph, Carragher said: “Take the example of Gerrard signing Philippe Coutinho. When the Brazilian joined Villa on loan it was presented as the kind of coup only a manager with Gerrard’s kudos could have inspired.
“Now, because Coutinho has not delivered beyond his initial, encouraging promise, his signing is seen negatively, and one which had Gerrard’s fingerprints over it, especially as he is being picked ahead of Emi Buendía.
“What looked at the time to be a no-brainer deal will be remembered as a waste of the club’s resources unless Coutinho starts producing. It is too soon to completely dismiss that signing as a mistake, but he certainly needs to start justifying his salary.
“However, the other major issue of the summer – stripping Tyrone Mings of the captaincy – became much bigger than it needed to be.”
Despite Carragher coming to his defence, Gerrard himself has admitted that he does indeed have concern regarding his long-term future with Villa. Asked by BT Sport if he “worries” about his position, he replied: “Of course I do.
“If I stood here and said I wasn’t concerned I think you’d look at me as though I was from a different planet.”
SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Man Utd fans after failed efforts to leave
Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked the Manchester United fans for their support after Erik ten Hag’s side recorded their third successive win with a 1-0 success at Leicester City.
Jadon Sancho scored the only goal of the game midway through the first-half as United ran out narrow winners at the King Power Stadium. After a disastrous start to the season, United have now won their last three matches against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester, moving themselves up to fifth in the meantime.
It has been a terrific turnaround for the Red Devils, who were heavily criticised at the start of the season for performances in defeats to Brentford and Brighton. Ten Hag has already had to deal with a lot during his short time at the club, including Ronaldo’s situation as the forward expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford in July.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner wanted to leave the Red Devils before the end of the transfer window and as he hoped to continue playing in the Champions League. However, with the window now closed, Ronaldo will be staying at the club and competing in the Europa League this season after United finished sixth in the Premier League.
Ronaldo has since been in and out of the United XI, but hasn’t started a game since the 4-0 thrashing by Brentford. Ten Hag has opted to play Marcus Rashford as the lone striker with Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga out wide. He has come off the bench in each of their last three matches, including the win over Leicester on Thursday night.
After the game, Ronaldo posted on Instagram a message of support for the 3,000+ travelling contingent that made their way to the East Midlands. He said: “Thank you for your support”.
Despite trying to force a move away from the Red Devils, Ten Hag still insists that the former Real Madrid and Juventus talisman remains part of his plans, though, and confirmed that Ronaldo has accepted his predicament after further talks regarding his immediate future. “[We have spoken] several times, yeah. We are on one page,” the Dutch tactician told a pre-match news conference. “Otherwise he [wouldn’t be] here.”
Ten Hag added when asked if the goalscorer supreme could adapt into his system: “The way of play sets the demands. You can see in training it’s clear that he has the capabilities. So he will fit in because he’s – I don’t have to explain – a great player. He has great capabilities, so he will fit in every system or in every style.”
