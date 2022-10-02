LaLiga: Xavi reacts as he surpasses Zidane’s record after Barcelona’s latest win

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, on Saturday, surpassed a record held by former Real Madrid head coach, Zinedine Zidane following his side’s LaLiga 1-0 win over Real Mallorca.

Barcelona secured a narrow victory away from home against Real Mallorca last night, hitting a personal record for Xavi, thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s only goal of the match.

The victory over Mallorca was Barcelona’s 18th game win away from home in the La Liga since last November when Xavi joined the Catalan club.

Barcelona have not been beaten away from home under Xavi so far.

It is a new record for Spanish football, as the longest unbeaten run for a manager away from home.

The previous holder of that record was Zidane, when he was in charge of Real Madrid.

Reacting, Xavi showed little concern for the record during his post-match press conference after the game.

The Spaniard said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, “Records, if they are not accompanied by titles, are good for little. It means that we are on the right path, but also at home.

“If they translate to titles, the records taste better, but at the moment they are anecdotal.”