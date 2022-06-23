SPORTS
LaLiga: Rudiger reveals who convinced him to join Real Madrid
New Real Madrid signing, Antonio Rudiger, has revealed who convinced him to join the Spanish LaLiga giants.
Real Madrid had earlier this week officially unveiled Rudger as their new player.
Rudiger joined the reigning UEFA Champions League holders on a four-year deal after his contract with Chelsea expired.
The Germany international said Chelsea midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, convinced him to accept the transfer move to Los Blancos.
Speaking to Spanish news outlet Marca, Rudiger said Kovacic, who used to play for Real Madrid, told him it was the ‘right step to do’ and insisted he would ‘enjoy himself’ playing alongside the likes of Luka Modric.
Rudiger said, “To be honest, I didn’t speak to Toni Kroos too much about it here.
“I spoke more to Mateo Kovacic about Real Madrid and he told me quite a lot.
“And because of him speaking a lot with [Luka] Modric, and because of him, I spoke with him and he told me, ‘You’re going to enjoy it here, it’s the right step to do.’
“I never heard anyone say anything bad about Madrid. I’m looking forward to starting.”
U.S. swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach at world championships in Budapest (Photos)
American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was in danger of drowning after losing consciousness in the pool at the world championships in Budapest before being rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes.
Spaniard Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medalist in synchronized swimming, jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine.
She was given medical attention beside the pool before being taken away on a stretcher.
It was the second time Fuentes has had to rescue Alvarez after she leapt into the pool during an Olympic qualification event last year and pulled her to safety along with the American’s swim partner Lindi Schroeder.
“Anita is much better, she is already at her best. It was a good scare, to be honest,” Fuentes told Spanish newspaper Marca.
“I jumped into the water again because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, was jumping in. I got a little scared because she wasn’t breathing, but now she’s fine. She has to rest.”
In a statement on the US Artistic Swimming Instagram page, Fuentes said 25-year-old Alvarez would be assessed by doctors on Thursday before a decision was made on her participation in Friday’s team event.
SEE PHOTOS BELOW
Serie A: Pogba agrees deal with Juventus
Juventus have reached an agreement in principle to sign Paul Pogba, according to Sky Italia.
Pogba is a free agent after leaving Manchester United this summer.
It is believed that small details of the contract are being sorted out. It will either be a four-year contract or a three-year deal with an option for a further year.
Pogba will officially sign the contract at the start of July.
The move to Juventus would mark a return to a club where Pogba spent four years before rejoining United in 2016.
Manchester City also made a bid to sign Pogba from their bitter rivals, but the player opted against it and has now gone back to Italy.
LaLiga fixtures for 2022/2023 season confirmed
The LaLiga fixture list for the 2022/2023 season was released by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Thursday.
Real Madrid will open their campaign with a trip to newly promoted Almeria, while Barcelona are home to Rayo Vallecano.
The two rivals will face off in the first Clasico on the weekend of October 16.
The game on Match Day 9, will be played at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium, with the return fixture at Barcelona’s Camp Nou taking place on the weekend of March 19, 2023.
Atletico Madrid, who finished third last season, begin the season away at Getafe while Sevilla, who finished fourth in the final Champions League spot, will travel to Osasuna.
The 2022/23 LaLiga season will begin on the weekend of August 14, 2022, and end on the weekend of June 4, 2023.
