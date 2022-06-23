LaLiga: Rudiger reveals who convinced him to join Real Madrid

New Real Madrid signing, Antonio Rudiger, has revealed who convinced him to join the Spanish LaLiga giants.

Real Madrid had earlier this week officially unveiled Rudger as their new player.

Rudiger joined the reigning UEFA Champions League holders on a four-year deal after his contract with Chelsea expired.

The Germany international said Chelsea midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, convinced him to accept the transfer move to Los Blancos.

Speaking to Spanish news outlet Marca, Rudiger said Kovacic, who used to play for Real Madrid, told him it was the ‘right step to do’ and insisted he would ‘enjoy himself’ playing alongside the likes of Luka Modric.

Rudiger said, “To be honest, I didn’t speak to Toni Kroos too much about it here.

“I spoke more to Mateo Kovacic about Real Madrid and he told me quite a lot.

“And because of him speaking a lot with [Luka] Modric, and because of him, I spoke with him and he told me, ‘You’re going to enjoy it here, it’s the right step to do.’

“I never heard anyone say anything bad about Madrid. I’m looking forward to starting.”