LaLiga: Mbappe agrees deal with Real Madrid to become highest-paid player in the world

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in the summer, according to BILD.

The agreement will see Mbappe sign for Los Blancos as a free agent.

The 23-year-old’s contract with PSG expires June 30, but he has so far rejected every extension the Ligue 1 club has offered him.

Mbappe will earn 50 million euros gross per season at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, which would make him the highest-paid player in the world.

The deal between the two parties will not be made official before the Champions League last-16 tie between Real Madrid and PSG is over.

It is also understood PSG have given up on convincing Mbappe to remain at the Parc des Princes.