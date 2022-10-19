LaLiga: Barcelona could sack me after this season – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has admitted he would be sacked if he does not win silverware this season.

The Catalans are on the verge of dropping out of the Champions League, after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Inter Milan last week.

Barca were then beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday, which saw them lose top spot in LaLiga.

“Of course I would, but no one has said anything to me,” Xavi told a news conference on Wednesday when asked if he would understand if the club lost confidence in him.

“This is Barca. With the effort made by the club [in the transfer market] and the squad we have, we have to compete for trophies. And if we don’t win, as the president said, there will be consequences, starting with me.

“But I am going to give everything so that this works. At any moment I could lose the club’s support, tomorrow even. This is football. We lost against Madrid, we’re almost out of [the Champions League], but I am always positive.”

