Lakurawa responsible for Zamfara explosion — Police

The Zamfara State Police Command said the newly identified terror group, Lakurawa, is responsible for the recent explosions that rocked two villages in Dansadau district, Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Dalijan, made the claim in a telephone conversation with Daily Trust.

While confirming the explosion at Yar Tasha village along Dansadau road, the police commissioner said only one person died, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The incident was said to have occurred around 8 am on Wednesday after a commercial driver conveying passengers to Dansadau town ran over an explosive device suspected to be planted by the terrorists.

“Yes, there was an explosion along Dansadau Road this morning and it was a bomb planted under a bridge. The motorist stepped on it and it exploded, killing one person and injuring three others.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that it was the remnant of Lakurawa terrorists that were being pressed by the soldiers to leave Nigeria that planted the explosive. The terrorists are now trying to find their way to Birnin-Gwari forest through Zamfara State. They are facing serious pressure from the Nigerian security to leave the country.

“By the grace of God, we will get them and deal with them decisively. All we need from the public is useful information about the movement of these terrorists,” Dalijan said.

This is the second time an explosive device was planted along Dansadau Road within a week.

A similar explosive device planted on Sunday at Mai-Gungume village along Dansadau Road killed a commercial driver.