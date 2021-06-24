Lai Mohammed warns Nigerians using VPNs

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has warned Nigerians who are bypassing the Twitter ban with the use of VPNs.

Mohammed claims they are only putting their data including bank details at risk.

He stated this on Tuesday, at the investigative hearing into the ban of Twitter organized by the committees on Information, Justice, Communications and National Security and Intelligence.

It would be recalled that the committees were given the mandate by the Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila on the 8th of June following the ban.

The committee was mandated to interrogate the legality of the ban, the circumstances surrounding the ban and the duration of the ban.

At the hearing, the Minister said, “If you are using VPN, you are exposing your data, including your bank account

“If you are using VPN and you think you are hurting Lai Mohammed, you are hurting yourself.”

Since the announcement of the ban, Nigerians have been using VPN to access Twitter. Some notable All Progressives Congress (APC), like Governor Nasir Elrufai Kaduna, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Akin Alabi, a member of the House of Representatives, have all Tweeted after the ban.