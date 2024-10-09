Lagosians want Sanwo-Olu to reintroduce monthly environmental sanitation

The Lagos State government has been urged to reintroduce the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state.

This is coming from an opinion poll organized by the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab on his official X handle.

The poll , which closed on October 6, 2024, generated over 11,000 votes with 81.2% in support of the reintroduction, while those against it were 18.8%.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had in July dropped a hint of the possibility of the return of monthly environmental sanitation to Lagos State, following what he described as “appalling state” of uncleanliness observed in communities across the State.

The governor spoke during the kicked off a community based enlightenment and advocacy aimed at creating awareness about the need to encourage community participation in continuous sanitation and waste management, thereby reducing the risk of disease outbreaks.

There have been renewed calls for the Lagos government to reintroduce the exercise, as clogged drainage channels and roads littered with refuse, exacerbate the flood challenge in a densely populated city.

The Lagos state government had in November 2016 cancelled the sanitation exercise, which held between 7am and 10am on the last Saturday of every month.

Critics then argued that the exercise violated the fundamental human rights of citizens due to the arrest, trial, and detention of defaulters, which allegedly contributed to congestion in correctional centres across the state.

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had in March 2015, revoked the ban on movement during environmental sanitation and stopped the police from enforcing the policy through indiscriminate arrest of residents for non-compliance.

