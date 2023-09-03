Lagos warns residents against crossing Blue Rail track

The Lagos State Government has warned residents to avoid crossing the track of the Blue Rail line as it is set to start full commercial operations on Monday (tomorrow).

The Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, gave the warning on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, adding that citizens should instead use the overhead bridges provided by the government.

“Dear Lagosians, please be reminded as we kick off the commercial operations of the Lagos Blue Line Rail transport on Monday, that the rail line is electrified. Don’t cross the rail lines because it is dangerous. Use the overhead bridges that have been provided by the government. Thank you,” he wrote.

The first phase of the rail line which extends from Marina to Mile 2 has five stations located in Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Orile.

In a video clip that was posted by the CPS on X, the General Manager of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Abimbola Akinajo, also urged residents to respect the regulations regarding the Blue Rail line in order to avoid very bad situations.

She said, “With regards to the operations of the Blue Line in particular, we all know that we have publicised that the Blue Line is going to be an electrified rail system. If you want to cross from one side to the other, you must use the overhead bridges.

“This is a necessity for all of us to understand and we have fenced all along the alignment for the Blue Line to ensure that people do not cross it. But what we see time and again is that people go there and they cut the fences and they run across. We have bothered to put pedestrian crossings; there is access for people with physical challenges, and therefore we have no reason to cross the track.”