NEWS
Lagos vows to confiscate roaming goats, others
The Lagos State Government has seized 34 rams during raids of illegal slaughter slabs in different parts of the state.
The government also warned those breeding animals within their residences to restrain and prevent their pets from roaming the streets, warning that the government won’t hesitate to confiscate any straying animal.
The government made this known in a statement issued yesterday and titled, ‘Lagos Dislodges 10 Illegal Slaughter Slabs At Ipaja, Ikorodu, Others.’
The statement quoted the Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, as saying, “The officials of the Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Team of the State, during the week dislodged four illegal slaughter slabs and animal markets at Ayobo-Ipaja, Odogunyan and Maya in Ikorodu, and Mangoro, Old Abeokuta Expressway. During the exercise, 21 live rams, 13 live goats and well over 4.5 tonnes of meat carcass were confiscated; after being certified safe for consumption the meat was donated to orphanages and correctional homes
“It has been observed that the animals slaughtered at these illegal slaughter slabs are not inspected by veterinary officials, as a result, the wholesomeness cannot be vouched for, hence the need for officials of the MEC Team to continue the dislodgement exercise.”
“The Commissioner also enjoined those who breed animals within their residences to restrain and prevent their pets from roaming the streets as these animals not only constitute a nuisance to public health, but also destroy the aesthetics created by the State Government to beautify the city, adding that any stray animal confiscated by the MEC Team would be auctioned.
“Olusanya, therefore, urged all animal health practitioners, cold room operators and meat shop operators in the State to ensure registration with the Veterinary Services Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and obtain appropriate license to operate, stressing that quackery would no longer be tolerated,” the statement added.
NEWS
DHQ denies mass retirement of senior officers in military
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday allayed fears of mass retirement in the military.
It was reacting to rumours of mass retirement in the military, following the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
Yahaya, a member of Regular Course 37, replaced the late COAS, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash on May 21 in Kaduna.
The media has been awash with reports of sacking of members of Courses 35, 36 and 37, who are mainly Generals, in line with military tradition.
But the Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, told reporters yesterday in Abuja that retirement for senior officers is voluntary.
He said: “At this point, you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya. This has stirred up a lot of rumours in the media about mass retirements in the military. I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours. Retirement is only on voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so. At this point, no retirements have been authorised by the military high command.”
Giving an update on military operations across the country, Onyeuko said the “un-relenting and committed” efforts of the troops had boosted the fight against criminality in the country.
He said: “Within the period in focus, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria intensified their operational efforts in the fight against terrorism, banditry, hoodlums and militancy as well as other forms of criminality across all the geo-political zones of the country.
“Troops conducted series of clearance patrols, ambushes, raids, picketing, cordon-and-search operations as well as artillery bombardments.”
“Others are: anti-piracy, anti-illegal oil bunkering, anti-crude oil theft, anti-pipeline vandalism and anti-smuggling operations were also conducted within the period. There were also extensive air operations, which included air patrols, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, offensive air strikes, air interdictions, search and rescue operations as well as close air support for ground troops. These operations within the period yielded appreciable results.”
The DHQ spokesman also gave an update on several other military operations across the country, highlighting the successes the troops recorded in the field.
NEWS
Prophet TB Joshua tells Nigerians to fast and pray on June 12
The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua, has called for fasting and prayer for Nigeria.
According to him, Nigerians should fast and pray on June 12, 2021, a date which happens to be his birthday.
Joshua also revealed that he will not be holding a public celebration for his incoming 58th birthday.
Addressing his members, the prophet said “As you know, I am a man of the people. So, the wound of one is the wound of all.
Nigeria’ll not break up – Prophet TB Joshua responds to Kanu, Igboho’s secession calls
“As things stand, you may have realised it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances,” adding that many who wanted to visit Nigeria for the occasion “are troubled by the situation all over the world.
Here are the guidelines for reopening of schools in Nigeria
“We see their fear and their worry. I feel their pain; I feel their worry so pray for Nigeria on June 12, 2021.
“Let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy.”
NEWS
Sheik Gumi advises FG to empower empower factional bandits to help fight the bad ones
Popular Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has advised the Federal Government to support splinter groups among bandits as a way to end mass abductions of school pupils.
Gumi in a fresh interview with Punch, said many bandits were ready for a dialogue and that the Federal government could use them to fight the “ugly ones” and end the kidnappings carried out by them.
The Sheik who had previously advocated for amnesty for bandits, said
“We are always trying to do our best, but you see, you need two hands to shake. You know these people (bandits) need engagements from the government itself. If you dialogue with them without the involvement of the government, it is a problem.
Government needs to be proactive with them. We have a lot of them that are ready to fight the bad ones. Use the bad to fight the ugly, and use the good to fight the bad ones when you’re done with the ugly. Look at Boko Haram, who finished Shekau? Was it not the splinter group? So, it is easy.
All these agitations you see, if the government can do a splinter group and the splinter group is empowered, every man wants power and money, they will do your job. There are many ready to submit themselves. All the ones you see me meeting in the bush, they are all telling us, ‘we are ready.’”
Latest News
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ethiopian Airlines flight skids off runway and ends up stuck in mud
-
NEWS1 day ago
Gunmen hijack school bus in Ondo
-
NEWS2 days ago
Senate passes bill abolishing HND/BSc dichotomy
-
NEWS2 days ago
Twitter deletes Buhari’s “threat” tweet against South East
-
NEWS2 days ago
‘This is very sad,’ Ortom reacts to aide’s murder
-
NEWS1 day ago
PDP replies APC, says it handed a united Nigeria to Buhari
-
NEWS2 days ago
Fayose mocks Buhari after Twitter deleted his tweet about civil war
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Aggrieved Lagos APC members storm party secretariat, demand cancellation of LG primary election results (VIDEO)