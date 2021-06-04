Lagos vows to confiscate roaming goats, others

The Lagos State Government has seized 34 rams during raids of illegal slaughter slabs in different parts of the state.

The government also warned those breeding animals within their residences to restrain and prevent their pets from roaming the streets, warning that the government won’t hesitate to confiscate any straying animal.

The government made this known in a statement issued yesterday and titled, ‘Lagos Dislodges 10 Illegal Slaughter Slabs At Ipaja, Ikorodu, Others.’

The statement quoted the Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, as saying, “The officials of the Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Team of the State, during the week dislodged four illegal slaughter slabs and animal markets at Ayobo-Ipaja, Odogunyan and Maya in Ikorodu, and Mangoro, Old Abeokuta Expressway. During the exercise, 21 live rams, 13 live goats and well over 4.5 tonnes of meat carcass were confiscated; after being certified safe for consumption the meat was donated to orphanages and correctional homes

“It has been observed that the animals slaughtered at these illegal slaughter slabs are not inspected by veterinary officials, as a result, the wholesomeness cannot be vouched for, hence the need for officials of the MEC Team to continue the dislodgement exercise.”

“The Commissioner also enjoined those who breed animals within their residences to restrain and prevent their pets from roaming the streets as these animals not only constitute a nuisance to public health, but also destroy the aesthetics created by the State Government to beautify the city, adding that any stray animal confiscated by the MEC Team would be auctioned.

“Olusanya, therefore, urged all animal health practitioners, cold room operators and meat shop operators in the State to ensure registration with the Veterinary Services Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and obtain appropriate license to operate, stressing that quackery would no longer be tolerated,” the statement added.