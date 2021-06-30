NEWS
Lagos urges occupants near collapsed Apapa building to relocate
Lagos State Government through its Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has advised occupants of buildings close to a partially collapsed building at Olufiditi Street, Amukoko to relocate while removal of the collapsed structure is ongoing.
General Manager of LASBCA, Prince Gbolahan Oki, gave the advice while reacting to the incident that happened last Sunday at Olufiditi Street, off Olokodana street, Amukoko, Lagos.
Oki stated that the building, which was an ongoing construction at the time of collapse, was detected by the agency, sealed up after serving construction statutory notices, including a stop-work order and advised to conduct a structural integrity test to ascertain its level of structural integrity.
He, however, regretted that the developer refused to toe the line of best practices as suggested by the agency and was eventually sealed off again the agency suspected that the building had structural defects and had no development permits.
He stressed that all other buildings around the collapsed building would be subjected to total integrity test through the Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory and if failed they will be removed by the agency.
xHe said: “In the meantime, LABSCA has cordoned off the collapse site. We advised the occupants of the adjoining structures to relocate while the removal of the collapsed structure is ongoing.
The General Manager expressed regret over the incidence of building collapse, which is often characterised by use of quacks and substandard materials during construction and loss of lives and properties.
According to him, “people are not doing the right thing, but sooner than later the agency will put up a massive aggressive enforcement for compliance strategy to curb all infractions and implement the state-building control regulations to the letter.”
It was gathered that the collapsed building, designed as a four-floor structure was sealed by LASBCA officials before the collapse, but the developer of the building broke the government seal.
Oki emphasised that building owners/developers should seek authorisation from LASBCA before the commencement of construction, subject their buildings to Structural Integrity Test, and obtain all necessary building permits before the commencement of any construction to make the state buildings safe, secure and habitable for a well-planned smart-city status.
NEWS
NNPC to borrow $3.8bn to acquire Dangote Refinery shares
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is planning to borrow $3.8 billion to actualise its agenda of acquiring a 20 per cent stake in Dangote Refinery.
NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, said yesterday that the money would be borrowed from financial institutions.
He said some financial institutions had already agreed to fund the acquisition, while the debts would be paid back from the NNPC’s earnings from dividends and profits accruing from its investment in the fuel plant.
The 650,000 barrels per day refinery, located in Lagos State, which Kyari said had been tentatively valued at about $19 billion, is expected to come on stream in 2022 and will produce 50 million litres of petrol per day.
Kyari spoke just as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General, Dr. Sanusi Barkindo, expressed optimism over the overall conditions of the oil market as the cartel and its allies yesterday began a meeting to herald a resolution on whether to further ease crude oil production curbs.
According to Kyari, there is no underhand dealings concerning the extant transaction, as the federal government’s presence on the board of the Dangote Refinery will not only secure its energy needs, but give it a strong voice in the running of the asset to guarantee the country’s security.
Kyari, in two separate interviews with two television stations, which THISDAY monitored in Abuja, stated that all the borrowing institutions, including Afrexim Bank, are comfortable with the deal, adding that the federal government will not invest a dime in the deal.
He said: “I am not sure Mr (Aliko) Dangote wants to sell his equity in the refinery. I can confirm that it was at our instance that we started this engagement and he did not want to sell these shares.
“There’s no resource-dependent country in the world that will watch a business of this scale, bordering on energy security which also has implications for even physical security of our country, and you watch it and you don’t have a say.
“We started this process long before Dangote started his refinery project. We are going to take equities in very significant businesses anchored on the oil and gas operations, for example, fertiliser plants, methanol plants, small condensate refineries and so many other businesses that we are dealing with, so that we can expand our portfolio.”
Kyari added that the NNPC has a responsibility to ensure a constant flow of fuel, and as a policy, it will continue to acquire stakes in any refinery in excess of 50,000 barrels per day.
“Even for this Dangote Refinery, we are not going to take government money to buy it. That is the mistake that people are making because they think that we are going to take federation money to pay for these refineries.
“We are going to borrow on the back of the cash flow from this business because we know that it is viable and it will work and return dividends and it has a cash flow that is sustainable,” he said.
Kyari also reiterated that work had begun on the Port Harcourt refinery rehabilitation, while the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts for Warri and Kaduna will be awarded in July.
According to him, the net effect is to have an environment where Nigeria becomes the hub for petroleum products supply to change the current dynamics of petrol supply even globally, where the inflow of products from Europe will be reversed.
“We will award the EPC contract for the Warri and Kaduna refineries within the next two to three weeks, maximum by the end of July, so that these two processes will run concurrently, so that at the end of the day we will have all the refineries working,” he said.
Kyari stated that with the current arrangement, petrol will be delivered commercially, adding that part of the requirements of the lenders is that NNPC must not operate the refineries.
“We must have an operation and maintenance contractor. That means that practically, these refineries will be run by the lenders and the cash flow will be able to support the payments because the bankers have seen that the cash flow will support it,” he added.
He stated that five similar initiatives were currently in the offing, of which decisions will be taken within three months, with about 200,000 barrels per day combined capacity of condensates.
Kyari said: “We have signed term sheets with the owners of the refineries. I am not sure Dangote will be very happy with this. We are taking 20 per cent equity of the Dangote Refinery. There’s a valuation process because this business is very regulated and very international. No bank will lend money to you to buy equity in any business of this scale if you have not followed the best valuation process.
“The reality today is that we have a valuation of this refinery. I am not sure, but it’s about ($)19 billion. I do not have an exact figure. We haven’t closed on this, there’s an ongoing engagement. There’s governance around this that we need to conclude and that includes seeking the authority of the Federal Executive Council.”
He said discussions on acquiring a stake in the refinery started as far back as December 2020, adding that no bank with have anything to do with an asset that is over-valued, because they know that costs won’t be recovered.
Kyari assured the public of openness on NNPC’s relationship with the Dangote Refinery, adding that while crude oil will be sold to the company in naira, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will sort out at what value it will come.
He said the Dangote Refinery would take off spending of freight of about N21, ensure proximity to supply where it can reach anywhere within the country in one day, while dividends will be shared to Nigerians, who are the owners of the corporation.
On the landing price of petrol, he stated that as of two days ago, it was N256 per litre but added that pump price of fuel will not be increased in the next two months as engagement with the organised labour has not been concluded.
He said while the subsidy regime wasn’t sustainable, President Muhammadu Buhari was not also keen on taking the product out of the reach of Nigerians.
He added that the president had directed that current volumes which are unaccounted for must be contained to bring down spending on subsidy.
Kyari explained that while there’s an expectation in the Appropriation Act that NNPC will make a monthly remittance of at least N120 billion, only one leg of the NNPC’s funding of the Federation Account has been affected by its non-remittance of funds, like royalties and taxes are still being generated.
He stated that discussions were being rounded off on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), to see that the passage of the legislation is done within the next two weeks.
Barkindo Optimistic as OPEC+ Decides on Production Easing
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General, Dr. Sanusi Barkindo, expressed optimism over the overall conditions of the oil market as the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of the cartel and OPEC allies yesterday began a meeting to herald a resolution on whether to further ease crude oil production curbs.
OPEC stated that the fundamentals have significantly improved in recent months, a hint that a resolution to allow member countries pump more oil may be in the offing tomorrow during the OPEC+ ministerial meeting.
“The overall brighter picture in relation to the pandemic recovery efforts has led to the significantly improved oil market conditions and prospects for future growth,” Barkindo said at the JTC conference.
The 53rd meeting of the body, which held via videoconference to review the latest oil market developments and discuss future prospects, was convened in preparation for the 31st meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the 18th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting planned for between today and tomorrow.
Barkindo underscored the vital role carried out by the JTC in providing high-quality technical analyses of the latest oil market developments, adding that the research and assessments conducted by the committee will serve as a crucial input to the decision-making process of the cartel.
He stated that the discussions will build on the successful deliberations of the last meeting and lauded the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts demonstrated by the participating countries.
“The Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) participants clearly continue to play an important and valuable role in accelerating the oil market rebalancing process,” he stated.
In the last edition of the OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), OPEC projected global oil demand to rise by six million barrels per day in 2021, while world economic growth was forecast at a rate of 5.5 per cent in the same period.
Usually, the DoC ministerial meetings are supported by the JMMC, which is tasked to analyse oil market developments, monitor the conformity of the DoC voluntary production adjustments and recommend further actions.
“A combination of improving market indicators and the ongoing commitment of DoC countries to restore stability to the global oil market suggests that we are on the right path to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, despite lingering uncertainties,” Barkindo added.
NEWS
Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in UK – British Govt
The British High Commission says Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was not arrested in the UK.
The fugitive leader of the outlawed group was arrested on Sunday, according to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.
Malami had said Kanu was arrested through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and security services.
However, he neither gave details of the operation nor stated where Kanu was arrested.
Since the IPOB leader was known to have stayed in the UK after he fled Nigeria, many had concluded that he was arrested in Britain.
Kanu is a dual citizen of Britain and Nigeria.
But Dean Hurlock, a spokesperson of the British High Commission, said Kanu was not picked up in the UK.
“We can confirm that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK for extradition purposes,” he said.
After Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, gave an order for Kanu to be remanded in custody until July 26, 2021, the IPOB leader told the court that he decided to go underground because his house was raided but he was able to escape.
Kanu said if he had not escaped, he might have been killed like other members of the group.
Nyako had granted Kanu bail on health grounds in 2017.
The judge had barred the IPOB leader from granting press interview while on bail.
The judge also gave a stern warning to the defendant not to participate in any rally or be found in a crowd of more than 10 persons.
But Kanu flouted all the bail conditions and eventually fled abroad, from where he incited his followers.
NEWS
Makinde: Why I sacked commissioners, CoS
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday announced the dissolution of the state’s Executive Council (Exco).
Those affected include Chief of Staff (CoS) Chief Bisi Ilaka and 17 commissioners.
The exco was constituted on August 14, 2019, following Makinde’s victory in the March 9, 2019 election.
The remaining council members, who were not affected, include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, Head of Service (HOS) Mrs. Amidat Ololade Agboola and Director General of Due Process office Ms Tara Adefope.
A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Makinde announced the dissolution of the Executive Council after a meeting of the body yesterday, which lasted about five hours.
Makinde, according to the statement, expressed the gratitude of the government and the people of Oyo State to the council members and wished them well in their future endeavours.
The governor equally praised the dedication to duty and the commitment of the council members to the cause of taking Oyo State from poverty to prosperity.
The statement said: “His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council, with effect from Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
“Governor Makinde, after a prolonged meeting of the council, told members it was time to retool after two years.
“He, therefore, wished the ex-commissioners the best in their future endeavours.”
