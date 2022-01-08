NEWS
Lagos to shut schools for failing to resume on January 4
The Lagos State Government has said that it will seal schools that failed to comply with the stipulated academic calendar in the state.
The Office of Education Quality Assurance had on December 31 issued a statement directing all schools whether public or private to resume on Tuesday.
The statement, signed by the Director-General, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said the resumption was in line with the agreed timetable for academic activities for the session.
However, most private schools defied the resumption order of the government, as checks revealed they have fixed their resumption date for Monday, January 10, 2022.
Seriki-Ayeni in another statement on Saturday said the government had started compilation of the names of schools that failed to comply with the directive.
She said, “Disciplinary actions will be taken forthwith.”
NURTW leader dies in Lagos hospital
A popular leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Afolabi Oyetakin fondly called ‘School Boy’ is dead.
He was said to have died on Saturday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.
The circumstances that surrounded his death were still sketchy at the time of filing this reports.
He will be buried on Sunday .
Oyetakin before his death was a leader of the union in the Ijora-Badia area of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.
Recall that Oyetakin in September 2019 led a protest against the emergence of Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, as the chairman of the union in the state.
Until his death, he was a leading member of the popular 30 Billion Gang (30BG).
Father of six gets his 2022 wish as Governor Sanwo-Olu gifts him bus to start his transport business (PHOTOS & VIDEO)
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given a minibus to a man who requested for help on the governor’s Instagram handle.
Jeremiah Onyema with the Instagram handle oracle_jerry was one of those who requested for gifts from the governor in response to Sanwo-Olu’s post on charity for the festive season.
The governor had asked the public to ensure they check on their neighbours, share with friends and show love at Christmas.
He said, “This season, be your brother’s keeper, check in on your neighbours, lend a helping hand, it’s the season of giving.
“Therefore, show kindness to one another in gifts and affection. Together, let’s take a moment to reflect on what would truly make this a season to remember, if you can dream it, it is possible.”
Reacting to the governor’s post Onyema had requested for a bus. He said he needed the bus for transportation business in order to take care of his wife and six children.
Few days after Onyema made the request, the bus was delivered to him.
In a video posted by Sanwo- Olu’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media, Jubril Gawat, the man, who was in tears, said the governor has just lifted a family of eight from poverty.
In what appeared to be an emotional and dramatic moment for the man, the governor’s gesture brought tears of joy to the man and his wife.
Speaking on the inspiration behind the gesture, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “ It is the season of giving, therefore, show kindness to one another in gifts and affection. I hope we are inspired, even in our own little way to make someone happy.”
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
New Year Party: Sanwo-Olu’s Chief of Staff splashes N4million food items, cash on constituents
Tayo Ayinde, the chief of staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has distributed food items and cash worth over N4 million to party leaders and 6 wards in Onigbogbo Local Council Development Area.
His effort was to join party faithful in the celebration of the New Year.
Among the items distributed were bags of rice, cows and cash gifts across the LCDA.
Each of the wards received 2 bags of rice, a cow and N500,000 for the New Year celebration
