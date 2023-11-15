Wednesday, November 15, 2023
HomeNEWSLagos street sweepers shun work in protest against colleagues’ death
NEWS

Lagos street sweepers shun work in protest against colleagues’ death

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanitation workers (street sweepers) in the employment of the Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), on Tuesday, down tools to mourn the death of their colleagues on Oshodi-Gbagada expressway inward Iyana-Oworo axis.

The street sweepers were thrown into mourning on Monday after the tragic loss of two of their colleagues who were hit by a driver who was trying to evade arrest from officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA.

It was learnt that the driver of the vehicle turned himself in to the police on Monday night.

It was, however, observed that the sanitation workers on Tuesday shunned the expressway, especially Charlie boy bus-stop, where the accident happened.

However, normal business activities have resumed in the area after it was disrupted by a protest which greeted the accident on Monday.

Previous article
Serial winner Xabi Alonso has soaring Bayer Leverkusen dreaming of title
Next article
How NDDC board members disobeyed Tinubu by secretly resuming duties in desperation despite order to put inauguration on hold
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network