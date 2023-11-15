Lagos street sweepers shun work in protest against colleagues’ death

Sanitation workers (street sweepers) in the employment of the Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), on Tuesday, down tools to mourn the death of their colleagues on Oshodi-Gbagada expressway inward Iyana-Oworo axis.

The street sweepers were thrown into mourning on Monday after the tragic loss of two of their colleagues who were hit by a driver who was trying to evade arrest from officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA.

It was learnt that the driver of the vehicle turned himself in to the police on Monday night.

It was, however, observed that the sanitation workers on Tuesday shunned the expressway, especially Charlie boy bus-stop, where the accident happened.

However, normal business activities have resumed in the area after it was disrupted by a protest which greeted the accident on Monday.