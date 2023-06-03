The Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, is presently running from pillar to post to retain his speakership seat after it emerged that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not supporting his attempt to retain the seat.

SaharaReporters gathered that as Obasa’s tenure would run out in a few days, he had been plotting to return to the assembly as Speaker.

According to sources from the state legislature, the corruption allegations and reports on Obasa in 2021 are the major parts of his undoing to retain the speakership seat.

Sources noted that all efforts by Obasa to secure the express approval of Sanwo-Olu had failed, which made him to go to Abuja to convince “his political godfather”, President Bola Tinubu.

“His efforts still failed as the President referred all decisions on Lagos State to the GAC group of Lagos and the governor,” one of them said.

SaharaReporters gathered that Governor Sanwo-Olu is in firm control of about 20 new members-elect of the assembly and was yet to give directive as to the direction of their vote when the new assembly is composed next week Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a bid to covet these members, considering that he is equally not favoured by his old colleagues, Obasa is said to have invited them to a special “training” in Abeokuta, as contained in a SMS sent to those members.

It was gathered that the venue of the training was Park Inn by Radisson Hotel, Abeokuta, and the training started on Friday.

“This is the last attempt of Obasa to secure the most crucial votes, without his endorsement by either the governor or the GAC.

“Obasa has ended the 9th assembly today. At the valedictory session ending the 9th Assembly, some selected members were listed for award session, not known to the parliament, to gratify some of them. Honourable Tobun, his contestant, teased the Speaker by demanding his own certificate since his name was not mentioned, the Speaker retorted that his own was yet to be ready.

“The speaker has immediately left for Abeokuta, where he is organising personal induction for the new members and some of his apologists for the old returning members. This is the third induction to be organised to the members after Konrad Adenauer and the assembly had organised two previous separate inductions for the members,” another insider source who preferred anonymity said.