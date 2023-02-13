Lagos shuts Chrisland school over pupil’s death, father alleges cover-up

The Lagos State Government has ordered the closure of Chrisland International School pending the outcome of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a student, Whitney Adeniran.

Adeniran died during the school’s inter-house sports at Agege stadium, in the Agege area of the state on Thursday, February 9, 2023..

Gbenga Omotoso, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy confirmed the closure on Sunday.

He said, “We are investigating the matter but as a first step, we are going to shut down the school (Chrisland) tomorrow (Monday) to allow for a full investigation.

“The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasadee Adefisayo, has spoken with the father of the child to sympathise with him and commiserate with the family.”

Two narratives had been trailing the events that led to Whitney’s death

While eyewitnesses, the school management and the doctor that attended to Whitney when she was rushed to hospital for treatment claimed that the 12-year-old pupil slumped and died of cardiac arrest, the pupil’s father, Michael, confirmed to the BBC Pidgin that his daughter was electrocuted.

“She (Whitney) died from a naked wire from one cotton candy vendor machine. After she touched it, she was electrocuted immediately. I have documented evidence that my child died of electrocution and not cardiac arrest as Chrisland School claimed,” the aggrieved father told the BBC Pidgin.

Michael had also in a Facebook post, urged the Lagos State Government to probe the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death so tha justice could prevail.

His post read in part, “As a father, I demand answers from Chrisland International High School. I am in deep pain and sorrow right now. If you are a father, you will understand my pain.

“My daughter is highly loved by us. We cherished her existence and we can never allow an institution to gloss over the death of our daughter. Since we started asking this question, the school has been asking us to back down from the autopsy and I know they know their way into the system.

“I am calling on the pathology department of @lasuth to please be honest with their result. Lagos State Government, Nigeria Government, please intervene.”

Reacting, the management of Chrisland Schools Limited, in a statement, commiserated with Whitney’s family as it described the pupil’s death as a painful loss.

“We are heartbroken and distressed. Whitney was one of our day students who opted not to participate in the inter-house sports match past for reasons we were not very sure of.

“However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution, because, on January 20, 2023, it is in our records that she had complained about not-too-buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents. Her father, Mr Michael Adeniran, came to the school to take her home. We emphasised to her parents to take a critical look at her,” the statement said.

Explaining that Whitney slumped in public view and not under any hidden circumstances, the school said in a bid to rescue her, she was rushed to the nearest medical facility.