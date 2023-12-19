Lagos sends off former Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday sent off former Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola

Okunola was appointed the Principal Private Secretary to President Bola Tinubu in October.

He was sent off at a pull-out parade held at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

The parade, where hundreds of well-wishers gathered to felicitate with him, consisted officers of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Lagos Vehicle Inspection Service, Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) and the Nigeria Police Band (Lagos Command).

Okunola, who spoke in an emotion-laden voice, expressed gratitude to God and all those present for making the event a memorable occasion for him.

The ceremony was attended by Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Kwara State counterpart, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq