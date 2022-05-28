NEWS
Lagos Senator wins APC primary in Ogun
Lagos West Senator, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket of Ogun West Senatorial district for the 2023 elections.
Adeola popularly known as Yayi polled 294 votes to defeat his main rival and incumbent Senator representing the zone, Tolu Odebiyi, who scored zero.
He won at Senatorial primaries held at Orona Hall, Ilaro, the Headquarters of Yewa South Local Government Area of the State.
The Lagos West Senator recently relocated to the state and joined Ogun West Senate race, in a sweeping movement tagged “West2West Agenda.”
The primaries was conducted by APC Senatorial electoral committee led by Dr Dapo Odukoya.
Earlier, Odebiyi said he was the only aspirant vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the ongoing party’s primaries for the zone.
Odebiyi, an ally of former Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, arrived the venue of the primary around 12:48pm with some of his supporters.
Speaking with newsmen, Odebiyi said he remains the only aspirant in the primaries.
He described his Lagos West counterpart as a “visitor” in the exercise.
He noted that each of the two other aspirants – Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade and three – time governorship candidate in the state, Prince Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka (GNI) had stepped down days earlier to take up House of Representatives tickets respectively.
He said: “I am extremely delighted that finally, we are having an opportunity to handle our primaries and more importantly, I am also excited for the people of Ogun West.
“For me, I don’t even think I have an opposition at this point in time. I am the only candidate for Ogun West.
“My two other brothers – Isiaka Abiodun Akinlade and Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka – who came out from Ogun West had accepted via for House of Rep slots.
“As far as I am concerned, I am the only candidate from Ogun West. Yes, we do have a visitor (Yayi) who is with us. We would accommodate him and listen to his view and at the end of the day, I believe I am going to triumph.”
NEWS
ASUP directs lecturers to resume May 30
Lecturers in public polytechnics across the country will resume on May 30, 2022, following a directive from the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics.
The union had, on May 16, 2022, commenced a two-week warning strike over the failure of the government to meet some lingering demands.
Some of the demands which the union listed had included the payment of N15 billion revitalisation fund for polytechnics; payment of minimum wage arrears; review of conditions of service, among others.
The Federal Government commenced the payment of the minimum wage arrears, not just for lecturers of polytechnics, but also for university lecturers and other tertiary institution workers in the country.
While the Academic Staff Union of Universities had said the payment of the minimum wage arrears was not a part of its demands, ASUP had said otherwise.
“The two weeks definite strike of the union will be rounding off on the 29th of May, 2022, as agreed by the emergency meeting of the NEC. Consequently, the union is requesting members to resume duties effective 30th of May, 2022, while hoping that government will take advantage of the window to address the five outstanding items.
“Further directives/ updates shall be released after the 103rd meeting of NEC which is scheduled to hold in the month of June, 2022, during which the situation shall be reviewed,” ASUP stated in the statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa.
According to ASUP, the government is yet to meet the following demands proposed by the union:
“Release of the approved N15 billion revitalisation fund for the sector. This issue is still stuck in the Federal Ministry of Finance with a promise of follow up action by the Education ministry.
“Release of arrears of CONTISS 15 migration for the lower cadre. This issue is still at the committee level set up to resolve the dispute on the contested 2014/15 verification report.
“Release of the Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service: The document is still awaiting approval as it has been recalled from the Head of Service for further review.
“Continued delay in the appointment of substantive Rectors for Federal Polytechnics in Mubi, Offa, and Kaduna.
“Resolution of issues with members in Colleges of Agriculture: The issue is still pending as a resolution will require an interface between the Education ministry and Agriculture ministry.”
NEWS
Police arrest APC Chairman in Lagos for fraud
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Yomi Olubamido, the All Progressives Congress chairman in the Somolu Constituency 1 over alleged unlawful distribution of delegates’ tags and accreditation materials during the primary election.
Olaibi Blaize, the Head of the APC Electoral Committee, Somolu Constituency 1, on Friday said he ordered the arrest of Olubamido.
The APC held the House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries across the 40 Lagos State constituencies and 24 federal constituencies in the state.
Blaize also cancelled the party’s primary election in the constituency.
Blaize, who addressed the delegates, said, “I cannot conduct the elections under this atmosphere because the materials meant for the elections were cited with some delegates.
“I was told from the APC Secretariat in Acme that the election materials have been sent to the local government, but when I got here, l asked Olubamido about the materials and he denied receiving anything from the state secretariat.
“I was surprised when l saw the delegates’ tags and other election metarials with party members and delegates. On this note, l decided to cancel the process here and l told a police officer to arrest Olubamido for illegal possession of election materials.”
Blaize said the process had been compromised.
He said the tags and other election material ought to have been strictly kept in the hands of electoral officers and not party members or delegates.
Reacting, the Chairman of Somolu Local Government, Abdul-Ahmed Salawu said that he was disappointed at the alleged action of Olubamido.
He alleged, “We have a sole aspirant for House of Representatives and 11 aspirants for House of Assembly, and some materials were given to Olubamido since yesterday for the elections but he refused hand them over.
”He was supposed to hand over all the materials to me, but he went ahead to distribute them himself and when the electoral officer came, l was asked about the materials and I said l was not aware of any.
”When l called him to explain about the materials, he could not explain.”
Somolu Constituency 1 has 30 ad-hoc delegates drawn from six wards.
NEWS
NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month
The Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and allied institutions have extended their ongoing strike by one month.
In a circular jointly signed by the national president of SSANU, Muhammed Ibrahim, and the general secretary, Peters Adeyemi, the unions noted that the decision to extend the strike was to give more time for all demands to be met.
SSANU and NASU like the Academic Staff Union of Universities had declared a strike following the failure of the government to meet some of the lingering demands of the associations.
Though the federal government through the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, had announced that the government would clear the outstanding minimum wage arrears, the unions had insisted on strike.
“In view of the fact that most of the issues in contention have not been resolved as the process of resolving same is ongoing and to allow the process to be concluded, we hereby direct that the ongoing strike be elongated by one month.
“Hopefully, all processes would have been concluded and all issues in dispute favorably resolved,” the unions noted in the statement.
Some of the demands of the unions include the inconsistent issue of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system, unpaid earned allowances, and delay in the renegotiation of FGN, NASU, SSANU agreements, and nonpayment of minimum wage arrears.
Others include neglect and poor funding of state universities, non-payment of retirement benefits to outgoing members of the unions, and usurpation of the headship of non-teaching units in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures, among others.
