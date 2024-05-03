Lagos seals popular supermarket for defying the ban on the use of Styrofoam

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources on Friday sealed the popular Astoria Supermarket, Parkview, Ikoyi for defying the ban on the use of Styrofoam in the Supermarket.

The closure was announced by Tokunbo Wahab, the state’s Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, in a post on his official X account.

According to Wahab, the action was carried out by operatives of the Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance Department of the ministry following a request from Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA).

