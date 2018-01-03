Lagos seals Badoo Kingpin’s filling station, hotel, event centre

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday sealed some buildings belonging to a suspected Badoo cult kingpin, Alhaji Alaka Abayomi Kamal.

The properties, situated along Ijebu-Ode-Itoikin Road in Sabo area of Ikorodu, include a petrol filling station, a hotel and an event centre. The government said the properties violated the state’s Urban and Regional Planning Law of 2010.

The Police, had on December 22, 2017, declared Alaka wanted in connection with series of well-orchestrated killings and nefarious activities of the Badoo cult group in Ikorodu and Epe area of the State.

Alaka is believed to be the ring leader of the Badoo cult.

The police have arrested the group’s chief herbalist, Fatai Adebayo. Their shrine in Imosan, a suburb of Ijebu-Ode, Ofun state was also demolished by the police.