Lagos residents protest at IKEDC office, insist on ‘No meter, No payment’

Some residents of Agege area of Lagos State on Thursday, June 16, disrupted commercial activities at the Akowonjo Business Unit of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC).

The residents, under the aegis of Oko-Oba/Orile Development Union, stalled activities of the Business Unit at Ponle in the Egbeda area of the state, by blocking the entrance of the disco company.

The aggrieved residents were protesting against incessant blackouts and arbitrary billings by IKEDC.

Bearing placards with inscriptions which read, ‘No Prepaid Meter, No Payment’, ‘Say No To Unjustifiable Payment of Net Arrears’, ‘Say No to Unlawful Conduct of Ikeja Electricity Company’, ‘Say No to Illegal Account’, among others, the residents insisted that estimated billings should be stopped henceforth.

The residents insisted that they will not make any payment to IKEDC except the company provides pre-paid meters.

While speaking during the peaceful protest, Secretary of the union, Comrade Omotayo Ojo, said IKEDC is making the communities pay electricity tariffs that they did not use.

He stated said except the company fulfil its obligations, the community will not allow staffs of the company to carry out disconnections.

“We wish to state clearly that until the arbitrary billings are resolved, no staff of IKEDC will be allowed to carry out disconnections”, Ojo said.

Addressing the protesters, the Business Manager of the unit, who identified himself simply as Abayomi, promised to look into their complaints

He, however, stated that the problem could only be resolved permanently with the provision of prepaid meters promised by the government.

He noted that the government had not fulfilled its promise of supplying enough prepaid meters to the company.

“Before now, for about one and half years, the government gave us prepaid meters, and they promised they would provide others, you all read it on pages of the newspapers. We gave out the ones they gave us, ever since then, no meter came,” Abayomi added.

He promised that henceforth, the meter readings from all transformers serving the residents would be done transparently in the presence of the community’s representatives.

“We have agreed that we will be taking the readings together and be sure the billings we are giving are not out of estimation.”