NEWS
Lagos replaces Justice Ministry official who exonerated Dowen College staff, students over Sylvester Oromoni’s death
Following growing backlash that has greeted the exoneration of some staff and five students of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who were arrested and questioned over the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old pupil of the school, on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution, Ms Adetutu Oshinusi, the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has now moved the official to another department – Directorate of Citizens Rights.
Oshinusi had in her recommendation to the police on the matter on Tuesday called for the release of the Dowen staff and students suspected to have a hand in circumstances leading to the death of Oromoni, insisting that autopsy result showed that the victim died of infection and not as a result of being physically tortured as claimed by family members.
The legal advice addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department and Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola, stated that the interim and final autopsy reports issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and toxicology report of post-mortem samples established the cause of death as Septicaemia, Lobar Pneumonia with Acute Pyelonephritis, Pyomyositis of the right ankle and Acute Bacteria Pneumonia due to severe Sepsis.
Oshinusi stated further that based on the findings; there was no prima facie case of murder, involuntary manslaughter and or malicious administering of poison with intent to harm against the suspects including Favour Benjamin (16), Micheal Kashamu (15), Edward Begue (16), Ansel Temile (14) and Kenneth Inyang (15).
“To hold otherwise would amount to sniffing for an offence and a speculative act which is not permitted in law. It is trite law that suspicion no matter how grave cannot be a ground for conviction,” part of the advice read.
But after the victim’s family rejected the verdict of the DPP and insisted on a coroner inquest through their lawyer, Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the Lagos State Government apart from acceding to that request also quickly replaced Oshinusi in a desperate attempt not to appear partisan.
A new Director of Public Prosecution, Dr Babajide Martins, who was Head, Office of the Public Defender, has since been named by the state government as confirmed by a memo signed by Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the state, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey.
However, reacting to the legal advice by Oshinusi in a statement on Tuesday, Falana had said that her position did not put to rest allegations of murder levelled against the suspects.
He said, “However, the report has not laid the allegations surrounding the gruesome murder of Sylvester Oromoni to rest.
“The report is escapist and hasty as the authorities are aware of the fact that the Chief Coroner of Lagos State has ordered that an inquest be conducted into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of Sylvester Oromoni.
“The inquest which commenced before the Coroner on December 16, 2021 has been adjourned to January 15, 2022 for further hearing.”
Also reacting to the exoneration of the Dowen College staff and students, a handful of groups across Nigeria have continued to demand for justice, warning the Lagos Government and police not to comprise but ensure those responsible for Oromoni’s death were punished.
For instance, on Thursday, members of the Ijaw Youth Council staged a protest in front of Dowen College in Lagos, insisting that the school could not resume like others when justice was yet to be served on the matter.
The group condemned the legal advice issued by Oshinusi.
“We are expressing our anger and grievances with the fake and corrupt report released by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution that this school where cultists are being trained is cleared. They cleared the same people that killed our son without trial, without concluded investigation; they said they cleared this school to open.
“If they open this school, the whole Ijaw nation will come here, let them try it and see.
“Our son cannot die and their children will walk in here, it’s not possible, we want justice, justice is not done served,” one of the group’s leaders said.
NEWS
Brigadier’s convoy jumps red light, hits Lagos deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat’s car
The convoy of Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, reportedly escaped what would have resulted into a fatal accident on Thursday after an army Brigadier jumped red light and hit the convoy.
It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 6:05pm at Adebayo Kuku Junction, by Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
But the Lagos deputy governor immediately restored peace at the scene.
An eyewitness, Ejiro Clement, stated that Hamzat’s convoy was heading for Osborne from Marina when the incident occurred.
She said, “I witnessed the incident while coming from Lekki Phase 1. Some traffic officials were doing their routine job at the junction when the deputy governor’s convoy stopped to obey the traffic light.
“Surprisingly, the convoy of a Brigadier was seen driving recklessly and did not obey the traffic light.
“Funny enough, they blocked the deputy governor’s convoy, hit one of his sparrows and damaged it in the process.
“The sparrow rider would have been knocked down save for divine intervention. This led to an altercation and a scene was created.
“The Brigadier’s convoy was ready for a show down, but the deputy governor, being a law- abiding citizen, quickly applied wisdom.
“He sued for peace and appealed to his team to leave the scene.”
NEWS
JAMB denies sale of 2022 UTME/Direct Entry application forms
Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has not commenced the sale of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents.
Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of JAMB, said in a statement, yesterday, that the attention of the Board was drawn to “the activities of unwholesome elements who had been misleading the general public on purported commencement of the sale of 2022 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) application documents.
“For the avoidance of doubt, any information in circulation purporting to have emanated from the Board to the effect that sale of the 2022 UTME and DE forms has commenced, is not only fraudulent but is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to create unnecessary panic among prospective candidates for their own selfish ends.”
NEWS
COVID-19: England scraps pre-departure PCR tests for travellers
England has ditched its requirement for pre-departure PCR tests for inbound travelers in the latest shake up to Covid-19 restrictions in the destination.
As of 4 a.m. on January 7, fully vaccinated arrivals, along with those under 18, would be permitted to enter the England without producing a negative PCR test.
Although incoming travelers still need to submit a negative test within two days of their arrival, a rapid antigen Lateral Flow Test (LFT) would be accepted from the same date, and visitors would no longer have to quarantine until they receive their result, CNN reported.
However, if the result turns out positive, they would be required to take a PCR test in order to help identify, “any new variants at the border.”
The move was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who explained that the current pre-departure requirements, originally put in place to control the spread of Omicron, were, “having limited impact,” with Omicron now the most dominant variant in the UK.
The pre-departure rules would remain same for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated arrivals aged over 18.
While Johnson said the easing of restrictions only applies to England, it’s believed other UK nations, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, would follow suit.
“We’re removing the temporary extra testing measures we introduced last year at the border to slow cases of Omicron coming to the UK,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Twitter.
“Now Omicron is the dominant variant & is widespread in the UK, these measures are no longer proportionate.
The rapid spread of the variant led to a number of countries announcing restrictions on UK travelers last month, including Germany, where a mandatory 14-day quarantine was brought in for incoming arrivals from the UK on December 20, while France placed a ban on all nonessential visitors to and from the UK.
An estimated 3.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the last week of 2021, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.
But Johnson has played down suggestions of another strict lockdown, stressing that such actions are “not cost free.”
“They impose a devastating toll on our physical and mental wellbeing, on our businesses, jobs and livelihoods, and, worst of all, on the life chances of our children,” he said during a news conference.
“So this government does not believe we need to shut down our country again.
