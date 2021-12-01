NEWS
Lagos releases White Paper on #EndSARS panel report, dismisses killing of nine protesters
The Lagos State Government has released its White Paper on the report submitted to it by the #EndSARS judicial panel of inquiry that probed the Lekki toll gate incident of October 20, 2020.
The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, earlier on Tuesday during a press conference, promised thay the White Paper would be released later today (Tuesday).
However, the governor dismissed the panel’s report that nine persons were killed at the toll gate when soldiers and the police shot at peaceful protesters.
Sanwo-Olu described the conclusion of the panel that nine persons were shot dead as “assumptions and speculations”.
During a press conference earlier on Tuesday at the Government House, Sanwo-Olu had said, “It is with a great sense of responsibility that I address you today on the reactions that have trailed the release of the Lagos EndSARS panel report submitted to me about two weeks ago and now it has played out in public discourse since then.
“We owe it to you, the people of Lagos to constantly speak and engage with you in easy times, we’ll never shy away from making our case while also ensuring that we listen to you.
“We as an administration are determined that the next steps that we’ll be taking in this process of coming to terms with the event of October 2020 must bring closure to a painful episode in the history of our state, with the release of the white paper later today.
“This in my view is a moment that beckons to us to define who and what we are, to be a centre of excellence, we must be a centre of truth, to be a prosperous city, we must establish ourselves as a peaceful entity and to achieve the greater Lagos of our dreams, we must learn to live in harmony.
Two Monday’s ago, the panel submitted the report to the Lagos State Government, in which it clearly found that the Nigerian Army and police fired live bullets at peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate last year.
It also concluded that the “deliberate absence of officers of the Nigerian Army who were present at the Lekki Toll Gate and who were summoned by the Panel was a calculated attempt to conceal material evidence from the Panel”.
The panel was inaugurated on October 19, 2020, to look into complaints of citizens against human rights abuses by the police.
Following the incident at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020, the Terms of Reference of the Panel was expanded to cover that incident.
The Panel sat for well over one year and took testimonies of petitioners, witnesses, experts and lawyers.
The submission of the panel that there was indeed a massacre has since attracted the outrage of Nigerians and the international community who called for the prosecution of the offending officers.
NEWS
Unvaccinated civil servants denied access to Federal Secretariat, Abuja
Some civil servants who have no proof of COVID-19 vaccination and negative PCR tests are currently being denied access into the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.
The Federal Government had in October 2021, warned that civil servants who are yet to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 would not be allowed into public offices.
Following the announcement, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria asked the Federal Government to extend the deadline till March next year.
Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC ) on Wednesday morning, announced the discovery of the first case of Omicron variant of COVID -19 in the country.
The NCDC said the variant was found among travellers from South Africa after the genomic sequencing of positive cases from a routine day two test conducted at the National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Abuja.
NEWS
Court reinstates 75 Obas installed by Amosun
Attempts by Governor Dapo Abiodun to demote the 75 Obas installed by former Governor Ibikunle Amosun suffered a set back as an Ogun State High Court upheld their appointments as coronet Obas.
At the twilight of his administration, Amosun had upgraded 75 local chiefs known as Baales to coronet Obas.
But, a few weeks after his inauguration, Gov Abiodun set up a committee headed by the Olu and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, to review the appointment, promotion and installation of the Obas.
While submitting its report, the committee recommended that the promotion of the traditional rulers from Baale to Oba should be reversed.
Consequently, Gov Abiodun, in February 2020, announced the demotion of the Obas, as recommended by the committee chaired by Oba Olugbenle.
Not satisfied, the 75 Obas dragged the governor and his government, asking that the court nullify their purported demotion on the basis that Abiodun does not have such powers.
Relying on the provisions of Section 30 Sub–Sections (1) and (2) of the Chiefs Law of Ogun State 2006, the embattled Monarchs argued that “the Executive Council of the Government of Ogun State can only suspend and depose an erring Oba,” saying their demotion was illegal.
Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi affirmed the installation, appointment and promotion of the coronet Obas, declaring their demotion as unlawful, null and void.
According to Akinyemi, the traditional rulers were not given fair hearing by the Olugbenle-led committee, adding that the Abiodun “government failed to convey the sack of the traditional rulers to them through the appropriate individual or authority.”
He directed the state government to pay the Obas their entitlements and remunerations from the time of installation, with immediate effect.
breaking
Insecurity: Akeredolu orders closure of notorious ‘Zamfara boys’ night club in Ondo
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the immediate closure of a popular of night club in Ondo State.
The club, Mai Asubahi Night Club and GidanBarau situated in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo was said to be notorious with criminal activities.
According to the Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the club was being operated by a gang popularly known as ‘Zamfara boys’ engaging in drug peddling and underage prostitution.
Three months ago, the governor had also closed down a popular night club known as Bola Komo in Akure, the state capital over the issue of insecurity.
In the statement, the closure became imperative following the spate of insecurity in Ore and its environs which was alleged of being fueled by the club.
The statement read “The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, has ordered the immediate closure of Mai Asubahi Night Club and GidanBarau, in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.
“The closure became imperative on the heels of growing security concerns among residents of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area over the criminal activities of a gang known as Zamfara boys, who specialize in peddling hard drugs/illicit substances and underage commercial sex hawking.
“The Governor has, consequently, ordered the Commander of the State Security Network, (Amotekun) to mobilize personnel to effect this directive forthwith.”
Latest News
- Suspected bandits write letter to police in Zamfara over planned attacks on churches
- Dollar shortage: Foreign airlines stop ticket sale to Nigeria-bound travellers
- Buhari receives South African President Ramaphosa in Aso Rock amid Omicron COVID-19 concerns
- Unvaccinated civil servants denied access to Federal Secretariat, Abuja
- 10 health benefits of drinking water
Trending
-
breaking1 day ago
‘13,241 Nigerians unlawfully killed by security forces in 10 years’
-
breaking1 day ago
MTN, Airtel, one other ready for 3.5GHz spectrum auction in December
-
breaking1 day ago
COVID-19: Last-minute rush as FG bars unvaccinated workers on Dec. 1
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Agrawal appointed Twitter CEO, Dorsey resigns
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Lewandowski sends classy and big message to Messi after beating him to win 2021 Ballon d’Or
-
breaking1 day ago
APC is the biggest cancer affecting Nigeria – Iyorchia Ayu
-
breaking1 day ago
Electoral Act Amendments: Buhari writes INEC, seeks advice on direct primaries, others
-
NEWS1 day ago
EFCC arrests 60 at Yahoo Boys’ awards night