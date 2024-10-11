Lagos Red Line to start passenger operation on October 15

Full passenger operations on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line will commence on Tuesday, 15th October 2024, Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo affirmed today.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will lead his executive council members and other dignitaries on the passenger operations launch and ride with commuters on the first fee-paying passenger trip.

Earlier, Engr. Akinajo stated that train services will commence daily from Agbado at 6.00 am.

Consequently, the schedule for the train service has been adjusted with passenger movement commencing from 6.00am from Agbado.

Before now, trips have emanated from Oyingbo at 9.00 am. The first train therefore got to Agbado at 10.07 am. The adjusted timetable foreshadows upcoming commercial passenger operations commencing on Tuesday, 15th October 2024.

Managing Director of LAMATA, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo explained that the new timetable was the outcome of data gathered through the series of tests, including that for the non-fee-paying passengers. According to Engr. Akinajo, the new timetable gives priority to the origin trips from Agbado where riders live and work at Ikeja, Oshodi, and Lagos Island.

For passengers whose journeys terminate on Lagos Island, buses will be available at Oyingo bus terminal for them to complete their journeys.

It would be recalled that infrastructure for the Red Line was commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 29th February 2024. The Red Line’s first phase spanning 27 kilometres has eight stations at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, lju and Agbado.

