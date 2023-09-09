Lagos records 340 cases of women beating their husbands to submission

The Lagos State Government has reported 340 cases of women beating their husbands to submission in the state in the last one year.

Executive Secretary, Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this recently.

She said incidence of reporting of domestic violence from male increased during the last one year.

Vivour-Adeniyi disclosed that 340 male reported incidences of domestic violence perpetrated against them by their wives between September 2022 and July 2023.

She said this s more than twice the number reported between September 2021 and July 2022, which stood at 140 cases.

“This is an indication that the culture of silence amongst the male gender concerning issues of Sexual and Gender Based Violence is also gradually being broken,” she stated.

Vivour-Adeniyi added that research showed that majority of domestic violence occurred in the evening, while Sexual Violence occurred mostly in the afternoon.

She stated that 86.3% of all the reports received were perpetrated against women, saying this further strengthened the previous findings that the female gender were more at risk of experiencing sexual and gender-based violence, adding that 30% of the women disclosed that they were pregnant during the abuse.

The Executive Secretary also revealed that the trend for this year’s cases received for adults including male and female showed that there was a sharp increase in reportage of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in September 2022 and in July 2023 cases.

“This can be attributable to the fact that there was a lot of awareness in September. A sharp decrease was observed in February 2023. This can be attributed to the fact that February is typically a month when love is expressed,” she added.