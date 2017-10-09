Lagos records 2 suspected cases of Monkey Pox

The Lagos State Government on Monday reveals that two suspected cases of Monkey Pox have been recorded in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris disclosed this at a news conference on Monday, saying that the two suspected cases were currently being investigated in the state.

“Though no confirmed case has been recorded, there is need to sensitise members of the public and provide adequate information on measures for prevention and control of the disease in line with the policy of the State government,” he said.