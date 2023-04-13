Lagos probes collapsed seven-storey building

The Lagos State government said it had begun an investigation to unravel circumstances surrounding the collapse of a building in Banana Island, Ikoyi area of the state, on Wednesday.

The building caved in when some of the construction workers on site had closed for the day.

Some of them were however injured as a result of the collapse.

The Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mukaila Sanusi, in a statement, said the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, was on the site to assess the situation and flag off investigation.

He added, “A seven-floor building under construction has collapsed in Banana Island, Lagos State, this evening.

“Few persons who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.

“We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.”