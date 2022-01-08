Lagos Police warn against protest over investigation result on Sylvester Oromoni’s case

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has stated that he would not tolerate protests over the outcome of investigations on the death of Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

Odumosu urged members of the public that are not satisfied with the outcome to seek redress in court.

He gave the warning while speaking with journalists, stating that the police will not watch any act or omission capable of threatening the peace of the state.

He said, “Much as we commiserate with the bereaved family on the death of their lovely and promising child, it is advised that the protesters and other individuals or groups who are still aggrieved should go to the law court to seek redress instead of taking the law into their own hands.

“We only investigated criminal aspect, doctors investigated the medical aspect, the Ministry of Education now investigated that other administrative aspect of the school, that was why the school was shut down and still being shut down.”

The Ijaw Youth Council had on Thursday insisted on getting justice for Oromoni while staging a protest in front of the school, insisting that Dowen College could not resume like others when justice was yet to be served on the matter.

The late student is from the Ijaw-speaking part of Delta State.