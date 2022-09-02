Lagos police arrest singer Ice Prince for assault

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested popular musician, Ice Prince, for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The singer was arrested in the early hours of Friday, according to the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.

He said the singer was stopped for driving without license plates but allegedly abducted the police officer in his car and assaulted the said officer.

Hundeyin in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Friday also alleged that the singer threatened to throw the officer in a river.

The tweet read, “At 3am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station.

“He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”