POLITICS
Lagos PDP chairman, Adegbola is dead
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Dominic Adegbola, has died of COVID-19 related ailments.
His death was confirmed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Taofik Gani, on Wednesday.
Gani hailed Adegbola as “an exceptional politician who had deployed much of his hard-earned money into philanthropism.”
Until his death, Adegbola was the Medical Director of Santa Maria Hospital.
He had held many political positions, notable amongst being State SDP officer; State Chairman of PAC; National Chairman of APN (Founded by late Jakande); State Chairman of Lagos PDP.
Adegbola had also contested for the Lagos state governorship under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
Gani described his death “as Martyrdom as he was dogged about the emancipation of the oppressed, pauperized and less privileged.
“He will be forever remembered in Lagos Politics. We condole with his family. All PDP flags In the state shall fly at half-mast. All PDP meetings at this time are to be prayers for him.
Burial arrangements will be confirmed by the family.
POLITICS
Rivers Court suspends PDP chairman Secondus
Governor Nyesom Wike has carried out a judicial coup against Prince Uche Secondus, by getting a court order to oust him.
Mr Kelvin Ebiri, the Special Assistant (Media) to Rivers Governor distributed the court verdict in Port Harcourt.
On Monday, the High Court in Rivers granted an interim order, restraining Prince Uche Secondus from parading himself as the National Chairman and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
According to the statement, Justice. O. Gbasam of the Degema Judicial Division presiding over a vacation court in Port Harcourt, granted the order, pending the determination of the substantive suit.
This followed a suit, No. PHC/2183/CS/2021 filed by Mr Ibeawuchi Alex three others.
The court granted the applicants’ prayers, after reading the affidavit in support of the motion ex parte and the written address and hearing the submission of Mr H.A. Bello, counsel to the applicants.
The order restrained Secondus from performing the functions of national chairman of the PDP, including calling, attending or presiding over any meeting of the party, among others.
The order also restrained Secondus also from participating in any activity of the party whatsoever whilst on suspension as a member of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.
The court granted leave to serve by substituted means, the originating summons, motion on notice, all orders made by the court and all subsequent processes on the respondent
It further granted leave to serve by substituted means, orders made by the court on the respondents by publishing same in the Nation Newspaper.
POLITICS
Osinbajo/Ganduje presidential posters surface in Kano
As the 2023 general elections draw nearer and permutations for the presidential race continues to gather momentum, posters carrying pictures of Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje have surface and flooded major roads in Kano State.
The posters carrying the inscription “Osinbajo-Ganduje Alliance (OGA), For Better Nigeria OGA Na Master”, were spotted in strategic locations across the state.
Such areas include Total by airport road roundabout, Ahamdu Bello way by Shekarau house, Murtala Muhammad way, Kano club roundabout and Independence way roundabout among others.
Leaders of the alliance support group, Messrs Oluleke Mose and Bello Adamu Mohammed said they endorsed the candidature of the duo for a united and better Nigeria.
They boasted of the pairing of the Vice President, Osinbajo as someone coming from the second-largest voting zone and Governor Ganduje from the largest voting zone could be a political masterstroke for votes in 2023.
The group said, “We believe that if power rotates to the South, Osinbajo is best placed to unite, heal and inspire our great nation.
“We also firmly believe that Ganduje’s antecedents as Governor of Kano make him the perfect Northern vice presidential candidate to Osinbajo; one who will advance and protect the interests of a Northern Nigeria plagued by poverty and insecurity.
“Vice President Osinbajo and Governor Ganduje have both offered the most plausible solutions to ending the security crisis occasioned by the farmers-herders crisis across the country,” the group said.
It added that “pairing a sitting Vice President from the second-largest voting zone in Nigeria with a governor from the largest voting zone in the country could be a political masterstroke for votes in 2023.
“Kano in North West Nigeria is renowned for its politics and boasts of the largest voter turn-out figures in Nigeria. Lagos, Osinbajo’s political alma mater, has arguably become the hub of political influence and activity in the South of Nigeria,” the group however stated.
POLITICS
Gov. Yahaya Bello declares interest to contest for 2023 presidency
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has declared his intention to contest for president in 2023.
Bello said his decision to contest for president is driven by concerns of some Nigerian youths and women, both at home and abroad, who are clamouring that he should run in 2023.
Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust , Bello said it will amount to disappointment and betrayal of confidence and trust by Nigerians if he tells them no.
” Nigerians are behind all these calls and clamours that I should run for president in 2023. Nigerian youths and women, both at home and abroad, are clamouring that I should run in 2023. They want to pull me out of my cocoon at all cost. Of course I have been listening to them; and like I said, at an appropriate time we will give a definite answer. But one thing is sure; it will amount to disappointment and betrayal of confidence and trust by Nigerians if I tell them no.”
He added that two-third of the various state houses of assembly across this country are calling on him to run.
“I will not disappoint them, by the grace of God. It is their right and opinion to clamour that I should run, and I don’t think they are committing any offence. So there is no need to reprimand them or anybody.”
