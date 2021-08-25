Lagos PDP chairman, Adegbola is dead

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Dominic Adegbola, has died of COVID-19 related ailments.

His death was confirmed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Taofik Gani, on Wednesday.

Gani hailed Adegbola as “an exceptional politician who had deployed much of his hard-earned money into philanthropism.”

Until his death, Adegbola was the Medical Director of Santa Maria Hospital.

He had held many political positions, notable amongst being State SDP officer; State Chairman of PAC; National Chairman of APN (Founded by late Jakande); State Chairman of Lagos PDP.

Adegbola had also contested for the Lagos state governorship under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Gani described his death “as Martyrdom as he was dogged about the emancipation of the oppressed, pauperized and less privileged.

“He will be forever remembered in Lagos Politics. We condole with his family. All PDP flags In the state shall fly at half-mast. All PDP meetings at this time are to be prayers for him.

Burial arrangements will be confirmed by the family.