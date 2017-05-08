Lagos monarch dares cultists

Oba Jimoh Olawale-Cole, the traditional ruler of Ojota in Lagos, has vowed to ensure that within the next one year, cultism will be eradicated in the area.

Oba Olawale-Cole made the promise in Lagos yesterday during the first anniversary of his coronation held at Ojota Hall in Lagos.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Oba observed that cult related activities which were on rampage when he became the ruler about a year ago has reduced drastically.

His words: “I used the experience I had while I was a Local Government Chairman to check the criminal activities at Ojota.

After my coronation, I met with the youths, Community Development Associations and Community Development Council and the police.

“We looked into all security challenges in Ojota and reached some decisions. So, the security situation in Ojota is stronger than before. There are lots of criminals in the area, including Ojota bus stop.

“We have pickpockets. The activities of cultists have been minimized. I will not say they have been eradicated. But, I am still on the fight. Within a year from now, cultism will be a thing of the past.

“What made the youths to joined cultism is because of joblessness. I am trying to collaborate with the Lagos State Government so that some of them may be employed.

“I have been able to secure employment for four of them within my first year. I will do more,” he said.