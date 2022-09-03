POLITICS
‘Lagos LP crisis may nullify Obi’s candidacy’
The factional chairman and governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Ifagbemi Awamaridi, has said attempts by some persons in the party to usurp his positions as the “bonafide chairman and governorship candidate of the party” can lead to the nullification of the presidential candidacy of Peter Obi.
Awamaridi said he was neither removed nor replaced through any constitutional procedure.
He added that there was a subsisting case in court on the matter.
The Lagos State chapter of the LP has been enmeshed in leadership crisis with regards to the positions of the chairman and the governorship candidate.
Awamaridi also stated that his name remained listed as the governorship candidate by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
Awamaridi said, “There is a governorship candidate of the party, which has been published by INEC, and that candidate has not withdrawn, and that candidate has not died.
“For someone to say that he is organising a second primary election, that person is a political comedian. They (some members of the national leadership) have been compromised by money because whatever they are doing does not have any cerebral basis.”
Speaking on the state chairmanship position of the party, he said, “I am still the state chairman of the LP. You can go and refer to the constitution of the Labour Party. There is a procedure for removing an officer from the party.
“You can be removed by the National Executive Council if you are a national officer, but if you are a state officer, you can be removed by the congress.
You cannot be appointed to a position except by the NEC at the national level or the State Executive Council or the congress of that state.
More so, you don’t just remove an officer; there must be a reason. If it is on disciplinary issues, that person must have gone through a disciplinary process.
“The document with which they said they appointed Kayode Salako was disclosed through a press statement on July 23, 2022, and it was fraudulently backdated to the 18th of May 2022.
“That document can never hold water. In the first place, he (Salako) is not a member of the LP; he is a member of the All Progressives Congress.
“Furthermore, it means that Peter Obi is not the presidential candidate of the LP. It means that as of the 18th of May, Kayode Salako was the Chairman of LP.
“I, as the Chairman of the LP, Lagos State, led the delegates from Lagos that elected Peter Obi to be the presidential candidate on May 30, 2022 (at the special convention).
“So, you are now saying that the delegates that went to the convention from Lagos State are illegal and that delegates that went to that primary election were defective, and that the convention is tantamount to be invalidated.
“Parties are now going for the Certified True Copies of that document in Abuja because they want to use it against Peter Obi. The moment you can prove that the primary was defective, you invalidate the congress and then you nullify the candidate of the party.
“That is what the originators of the Labour Party want to achieve, having been compromised with financial gratification or other things.
In response to Awamaridi, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, claimed that they had not been served any notice on the matter.
Arabambi said Awamaridi had ceased to be a member of the party because he had not attended the stipulated number of meetings and did not pay his dues, according to the party’s constitution. He also debunked the alleged threat on the candidacy of Peter Obi.
Arabambi explained that his (Awamaridi) name would be replaced as governorship candidate with Gbadebo-Rhodes Vivour on October 4 by INEC.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary told Saturday PUNCH said, “INEC has pronounced October 4 as the last day that they are going to publish names of the person they substituted.
“The fact that the name is still there does not confer legality on him. It is just according to INEC’s timetable.
“It is obvious that he doesn’t know what he is talking about. If people come and vote for a presidential candidate and you have three months tenure as a caretaker, once your three months expires, many of your actions will be engaged by the new people.
“The national leadership is not at liberty to extend your tenure due to pressure from anybody. It is not in his purview to say that the people that came to the convention, once he is no longer in the executive of the party, the process would be a nullity.”
Jonathan should be respected for hosting Tinubu who plotted his downfall – Ohanaeze
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has berated those criticizing former President Goodluck Jonathan for hosting the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.
Ohanaeze said Jonathan should be respected for hosting a man who plotted his downfall in 2015.
The body said Jonathan’s gesture should teach politicians to eschew politics of bitterness and rancor.
In a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze said all presidential candidates should focus on issues-based campaigns.
Isiguzoro said: “This is one of the nationalistic gestures that should be considered as a lesson for the political elites, to eschew politics of bitterness and rancor, and interface with everyone irrespective of whether or not there were grievances in the past.
“Ndigbo expected that all the Presidential candidates for the 2023 elections should focus on issued-based campaigns devoid of tantrums and resentment.
“We are aware of what transpired in 2015, and subsequently led to the then ruling party PDP losing to APC championed by Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu; Nigerians will witness unprecedented realignment shortly, especially in the interest of the unity of the country regarding power shifting to southern Nigeria from the North in 2023.
“Goodluck Jonathan should be respected for the role of elder statesmanship exhibited by hosting a man who plotted his exit from power.”
Isiguzoro also commended Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State for accepting to be Tinubu’s coordinator in the Southeast.
He said: “Ndigbo commended the chairman of southeast Governors, Governor Dave Umahi for accepting to identify with APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as the APC coordinator for the entire South.”
Isiguzoro further disclosed that Ohanaeze would declare its preferred presidential candidates during the 2022 Igbo Day festival on September 29th, 2022.
“Ndigbo will make a declaration on where Igbos will vote in 2023 on the annual festival of 2022 Igbo Day holding in the ancient city of Aba, in Abia State on September 29th, 2022,” he said.
PDP attacks Tinubu, Shettima for visiting Jonathan
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, for visiting former President Goodluck Jonathan.
PDP described Tinubu and Shettima as hypocrites.
Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, recalled how Tinubu attacked and lied against Jonathan’s administration.
In a series of tweets, Ologunagba warned that the photograph Tinubu and Shettima had with Jonathan will not save them in 2023.
He wrote: “In a desperate design to whitewash their battered public image, identifying with the obvious successes of the PDP and in an attempt to posture as statesmen, the APC Presidential Candidate, his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima and other APC leaders shamelessly orchestrated a photo opportunity with the distinguished and successful former President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“This is a patriotic Nigerian leader whose PDP-led purposeful and successful government the APC leaders viciously harassed, constantly insulted, labelled, sabotaged, and discredited for their selfish power-grabbing enterprise.
“Nigerians have not forgotten how Asiwaju Tinubu callously vilified and pilloried Dr. Jonathan, spewed hate against his administration, and reportedly funded a near riotous protest which was inflamed by concocted economic lies, propaganda, and false statistics to discredit the Jonathan-led PDP administration.”
2023: APC can’t win if you insist on free, fair elections – Wike replies Buhari
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has disclosed that a loss awaits the All Progressives Congress, APC, if President Muhammadu Buhari insists on the conduct of a free and fair election in 2023.
Wike said the APC will lose in 2023 if Buhari insists on a free and fair election.
Speaking at the flag-off of construction work of Igwuruta internal roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State, Wike thanked the president for promising not to interfere in the 2023 election.
According to Wike: “I thank Mr. President that he wants to leave a legacy of conducting a free and fair election.
“Thank God Mr. President for saying that you will not interfere or intimidate anybody. That means your party has no way to win.”
On Tuesday, Buhari had promised to ensure the votes of Nigerians count in 2023.
He said Nigerians would be allowed to pick their leaders at different levels in the next election.
Buhari said Nigerians would appreciate the APC in the next six months.
