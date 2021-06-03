POLITICS
Lagos LG Elections. Oshodi Council Chairman Sacks APC’s Vice Chairman From Cabinet
The Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government, Bolaji Muse Ariyoh on Wednesday sacked Saheed Animashun as one of his Special Advisers.
Animashun until his removal on Wednesday was Ariyoh’s Special Adviser on Agric, Sports and Community Development.
Animashun, who is the Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government, was sacked for working against the candidate of Ariyoh in last Saturday’s local government primary elections of the party.
Animashun worked for Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof, former husband of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, in the primary election.
Ariyoh’s candidate in the election was his Supervisory Councillor for Environment, Adesanya Yusuff.
Almaroof, who is the candidate of the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) was eventually declared winner of the primary election in the local government.
Animashun was said to have divulged important and vital information to Almaroof and MC Oluomo in the run-up to Saturday’s election.
2023: President Buhari denies third term agenda
President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up on the rumours of his third term agenda, saying he is not nursing such an ambition.
Buhari said he will provide the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC with all the materials and resources needed to conduct a successful election in 2023.
He alleged that those destroying INEC facilities were doing so to prevent the elections from holding, but added that there will be no excuse for failure.
The Nigerian President insisted that his administration has no third term agenda, vowing to do its best to ensure a successful election across the country despite increasing violence.
Buhari spoke on Tuesday after receiving Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the State House, Abuja.
Yakubu said that facilities of the electoral umpire across the country have recently come under attack with about 11 of its offices either set ablaze or vandalized.
Speaking, Buhari said, “I received a briefing today from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the series of attacks on their facilities nationwide.
“These attacks are totally unacceptable, and we will not allow those behind them to achieve their evil objectives.
“I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently, so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term. There will be no excuse for failure. We will meet all of INEC’s demands.”
Matawalle concludes plans to join APC
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has concluded plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Matawalle, who became the governor of the state following the Supreme Court judgement on the internal squabble that rocked the APC primaries in 2019, has dissolved the state executive council ahead of the defection.
The governor, it was gathered, has been perfecting plans to join the ruling party at the centre but the stiff rivalry between him and the APC’s leader in the state, Abdulaziz Yari, has been a clog in the wheel of the plan.
Yari, Zamfara’s immediate past governor has been at daggers-drawn with Matawalle, who became an unexpected beneficiary of the APC’s wrangling.
If Matawalle joins the ruling party, he would be third governor to jump ship since President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in for a second term. The first to dump the PDP was the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and he was recently followed by Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.
Since February, when the two warring camps in the state chapter of the APC – Yari’s and that of Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, were reconciled, by the national caretaker committee of the party, politicking and scheming for the 2023 race in the state peaked.
While the governor is being touted to join the APC, Yari and his co-travellers are against it. Recently, a delegation of APC governors led by the party’s caretaker committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, visited Matawalle at Government House, Gusau.
As part of the visit, a closed-door meeting was held with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami in attendance.
It is a battle to grab the soul of the party ahead of the 2023 elections.
A top ally of the governor noted that barring any last minutes change, Matawalle will join APC before the end of this month.
He also disclosed that the governor had separately met and briefed members of the state House of Assembly and those of the National Assembly from the state about his planned defection.
“I’m not sure about the date but what I can assure you is that all is set for the defection. He recently met with members of the National Assembly from the state and he has done same with members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly,” he said, pleading not to be named.
Similarly, one of the sacked commissioners, while confirming the planned defection said the dissolution of the cabinet was part of the arrangements for the defection.
“The governor does not want a repeat of the Cross River State scenario, whereby after the governor decamped to APC, some of the commissioners refused to follow him. His excellency is going to join the ruling,” he said in a phone chat.
The governor had on Monday night dissolved the state executive council and principal political appointees with immediate effect. The Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and the Deputy Chief of Staff were also relieved of their appointments.
I’m still consulting – Matawalle
Governor Matawalle confirmed ongoing consultations for his political fate insisting, however, that it was not a definite decision yet.
“There is nobody that I told I am moving to any party. But as someone who is well-groomed in politics, I feel it is only fair to intimate my people about overtures towards me and seek their own thoughts and opinions,” he said.
Lagos APC distributes LASIEC nomination forms to ‘annointed’ candidates
Despite the several denials of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that it has not officially released names of aspirants that emerged from the party local government primary elections held on Saturday, 29 May, 2021, the party has actually commenced distribution of LASIEC nomination forms to some of the candidates.
A list had emerged on the social media on Monday, containing names of the party candidates for the council elections fixed for 24 July, 2021.
Some of the names on the list, especially anointed candidates of party leaders, have started collecting their LASIEC nomination forms.
Anointed’ candidate like Bayo Olasoju, K1 De Ultimate Band Manager, has alreday collected his LASIEC form.
The name of Lanre Carew, who appeared as winner of the primary election in Kosofe Local Government in the list circulated on Monday has been substituted with Moyosore Ogunlewe.
It was gathered that the party has given LASIEC nomination form for the local governmentMoyosore, who is the son of former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe
The party has also decided to give all chairmen who are first timers the second ticket . It was gathered that all first timers except Ahmed Apatira of Itire Ikate have collected their LASIEC nomination forms.
